Bloodshed in east Ukraine
A man celebrates as a broken armored vehicle left behind by Ukrainian forces is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children run to climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People ride on a towed broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People climb a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People climb a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People look at the covered dead body of a man after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The body of a Ukrainian policeman is seen covered on the ground outside police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People pass by a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Firefighters extinguish a fire at the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Firefighters inspect the burnt police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants, and the building caught fire in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A masked man jumps over a burning barricade in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian militants stand in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two women look at the burned police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
