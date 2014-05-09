版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 9日 星期五 23:50 BJT

Bloodshed in east Ukraine

<p>A man celebrates as a broken armored vehicle left behind by Ukrainian forces is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A man celebrates as a broken armored vehicle left behind by Ukrainian forces is taken away by pro-Russian more

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

A man celebrates as a broken armored vehicle left behind by Ukrainian forces is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
1 / 14
<p>Children run to climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Children run to climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militmore

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

Children run to climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
2 / 14
<p>Children climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Children climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants inmore

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

Children climb on a broken armored vehicle of Ukrainian forces as is taken away by pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
3 / 14
<p>People ride on a towed broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People ride on a towed broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquartemore

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

People ride on a towed broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
4 / 14
<p>People climb a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People climb a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in anmore

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

People climb a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 14
<p>People climb a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People climb a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in anmore

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

People climb a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
6 / 14
<p>People look at the covered dead body of a man after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People look at the covered dead body of a man after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attmore

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

People look at the covered dead body of a man after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
7 / 14
<p>The body of a Ukrainian policeman is seen covered on the ground outside police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

The body of a Ukrainian policeman is seen covered on the ground outside police headquarters after an Ukrainmore

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

The body of a Ukrainian policeman is seen covered on the ground outside police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
8 / 14
<p>People pass by a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People pass by a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in more

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

People pass by a broken armored vehicle left behind after Ukrainian forces attacked police headquarters in an attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
9 / 14
<p>Firefighters extinguish a fire at the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Firefighters extinguish a fire at the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, more

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

Firefighters extinguish a fire at the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
10 / 14
<p>Firefighters inspect the burnt police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants, and the building caught fire in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Firefighters inspect the burnt police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russimore

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

Firefighters inspect the burnt police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants, and the building caught fire in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
11 / 14
<p>A masked man jumps over a burning barricade in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked man jumps over a burning barricade in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port cimore

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

A masked man jumps over a burning barricade in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
12 / 14
<p>Pro-Russian militants stand in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Pro-Russian militants stand in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol Mmore

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

Pro-Russian militants stand in front of the police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
13 / 14
<p>Two women look at the burned police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Two women look at the burned police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUmore

2014年 5月 9日 星期五

Two women look at the burned police headquarters in the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Victory Day

Victory Day

下一个

Victory Day

Victory Day

Amid continuing crisis in Ukraine, people celebrate the former Soviet Union's WWII victory over Nazi Germany.

2014年 5月 9日
Venezuela protests erupt again

Venezuela protests erupt again

Activists take to the streets in retaliation after security forces dismantle protest camps in Caracas.

2014年 5月 9日
California's historic drought

California's historic drought

With reservoirs at record lows, California is in the midst of the worst drought in decades.

2014年 5月 9日
NATO-led exercises in Europe

NATO-led exercises in Europe

NATO member states and partners conduct training exercises in eastern Europe.

2014年 5月 8日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐