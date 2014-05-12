Kurds in Syria
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit attend military training near Qamishli city May 11, 20more
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit attend military training near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand guard behind piled sandbags while on alert from any more
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand guard behind piled sandbags while on alert from any offensive against them by al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit perform their traditional dance at a training field nemore
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit perform their traditional dance at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
A Kurdish female fighter of the Women Protection Unit pets a dog at a training field near Qamishli city Maymore
A Kurdish female fighter of the Women Protection Unit pets a dog at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit play table tennis as part of their recreational activimore
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit play table tennis as part of their recreational activities at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate Maymore
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate May 11, 2014. Many civilians in the village, who lost their jobs due to the Syrian conflict, are making a living by refining crude oil to extract useful fuel such as gasoline and kerosene for sale. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter fires his weapon towards forces from the al Qaeda-linked Islamimore
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter fires his weapon towards forces from the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Al Rawiya village, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
The son of a member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, who was killed in Thursday's suicide bomb attmore
The son of a member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, who was killed in Thursday's suicide bomb attack at a Kurdish Security Forces site, kisses his father's picture placed on a hearse during his funeral in Tal Hallaf village, in the west of Ras al-Ain city April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Relatives and members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units bury a fellow fighter, who was killed duringmore
Relatives and members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units bury a fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in al-Manajeer village of Ras al-Ain countryside January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who wmore
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in Ras al-Ain January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians and members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units gesture and raise flags atop a tank that belmore
Civilians and members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units gesture and raise flags atop a tank that belonged to fighters from the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, in al-Manajeer village of Ras al-Ain countryside January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter stands in a damaged school in Al-Menajir village, Ras Al-Ain comore
A Kurdish People's Protection Units fighter stands in a damaged school in Al-Menajir village, Ras Al-Ain countryside, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units are seen in training at a military camp inmore
Kurdish female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units are seen in training at a military camp in Malikiya, Hassaka province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units guard a point from attacks by the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamore
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units guard a point from attacks by the al Qaeda-affiliated Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in Khirbet Al-Banat village, Ras Al-Ain countryside, December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Vehicles pass a Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) checkpoint in Tell Tamer town in Hasaka, November 3more
Vehicles pass a Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) checkpoint in Tell Tamer town in Hasaka, November 30, 2013. The text on the barrier reads in Arabic "YPG are everywhere, YPG don't sleep". REUTERS/Rodi Said
Female members of the Kurdish police, also known as Asayis, sit together as a fellow member trains them on more
Female members of the Kurdish police, also known as Asayis, sit together as a fellow member trains them on how to use a weapon at their headquarters in Qamshli November 8, 2013. A picture of jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan is seen on the wall above. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they walk in the west of the city omore
Members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they walk in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, in the province of Hasakah, after capturing it from Islamist rebels November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People sit in the back of a truck as they celebrate what they said was the liberation of villages from Islamore
People sit in the back of a truck as they celebrate what they said was the liberation of villages from Islamist rebels near the city of Ras al-Ain in the province of Hasakah, after capturing it from Islamist rebels November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Kurdish People's Protection Units walk after capturing a military base that belonged to the Islamore
Members of Kurdish People's Protection Units walk after capturing a military base that belonged to the Islamist rebels near Ras al-Ain, in the province of Hasakah, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Syrian Kurd Asaish stands at a security checkpoint at Derik in Al-Hasakah October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thaimore
A Syrian Kurd Asaish stands at a security checkpoint at Derik in Al-Hasakah October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
下一个
Sunday soccer in Brazil
Sunday soccer is a decades-old tradition when Brazilians of all walks of life play on the beaches, in the slums, and on the streets in matches known as...
The Lewinsky scandal
The tumultuous moment in U.S. politics when a president was almost taken down by a scandal.
Homeless camp in Brazil
Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement is demanding affordable low-income housing from the government.
Learning the acrobatic ropes
People take part in the Esh Circus Arts circus school and training center offering recreational circus instruction.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.