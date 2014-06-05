版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 6日 星期五 04:35 BJT

Bring Back Our Girls

U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote village of Chibok, while they are covered in white sheets at a news conference in Lagos June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote vilmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote village of Chibok, while they are covered in white sheets at a news conference in Lagos June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
1 / 35
Bitrus Ruth, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, speaks during a news conference on the girls in Lagos June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Bitrus Ruth, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, speaks during a nemore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Bitrus Ruth, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, speaks during a news conference on the girls in Lagos June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
2 / 35
Hauwa Nkaki, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, cries as she reacts during a news conference on the girls in Lagos June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Hauwa Nkaki, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, cries as she reactmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Hauwa Nkaki, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, cries as she reacts during a news conference on the girls in Lagos June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
3 / 35
Obiageli Ezekwesili, former World Bank vice president for Africa, addresses a #BringBackOurGirls meeting at Maitama park in Abuja May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Obiageli Ezekwesili, former World Bank vice president for Africa, addresses a #BringBackOurGirls meeting at Mamore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Obiageli Ezekwesili, former World Bank vice president for Africa, addresses a #BringBackOurGirls meeting at Maitama park in Abuja May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
4 / 35
Students from Midreshet Shalhevet High School for Girls protest outside the Nigerian consulate, to show support for Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by militant group Boko Haram, in New York May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Students from Midreshet Shalhevet High School for Girls protest outside the Nigerian consulate, to show suppormore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Students from Midreshet Shalhevet High School for Girls protest outside the Nigerian consulate, to show support for Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by militant group Boko Haram, in New York May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 35
A poster with the Twitter campaign hashtag #BringBackOurGirls is seen during a prayer vigil showing support for Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by militant group Boko Haram, outside the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A poster with the Twitter campaign hashtag #BringBackOurGirls is seen during a prayer vigil showing support fomore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A poster with the Twitter campaign hashtag #BringBackOurGirls is seen during a prayer vigil showing support for Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by militant group Boko Haram, outside the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 35
A protester addresses the "Bring Back Our Girls" protest group as they march to the presidential villa to deliver a protest letter to Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja, calling for the release of the Nigerian schoolgirls in Chibok who were kidnapped by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A protester addresses the "Bring Back Our Girls" protest group as they march to the presidential villa to delimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A protester addresses the "Bring Back Our Girls" protest group as they march to the presidential villa to deliver a protest letter to Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja, calling for the release of the Nigerian schoolgirls in Chibok who were kidnapped by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
7 / 35
Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
8 / 35
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
9 / 35
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks to remore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 35
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, holds up a sign referring to the kidnapped Chibok secondary schoolgirls, while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, holds up a smore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, holds up a sign referring to the kidnapped Chibok secondary schoolgirls, while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 35
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits besimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
12 / 35
A student who escaped when Boko Haram rebels stormed a school and abducted schoolgirls, identifies her schoolmates from a video released by the Islamist rebel group at the Government House in Maiduguri, Borno State May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A student who escaped when Boko Haram rebels stormed a school and abducted schoolgirls, identifies her schoolmmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A student who escaped when Boko Haram rebels stormed a school and abducted schoolgirls, identifies her schoolmates from a video released by the Islamist rebel group at the Government House in Maiduguri, Borno State May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 35
A protester addresses a sit-in rally about the abducted schoolgirls, at the Unity Fountain in Abuja May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A protester addresses a sit-in rally about the abducted schoolgirls, at the Unity Fountain in Abuja May 15, 20more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A protester addresses a sit-in rally about the abducted schoolgirls, at the Unity Fountain in Abuja May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
14 / 35
People hold candles during an interfaith vigil in Lagos, praying for the release of abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in the remote village of Chibok, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

People hold candles during an interfaith vigil in Lagos, praying for the release of abducted Nigerian schoolgimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
People hold candles during an interfaith vigil in Lagos, praying for the release of abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in the remote village of Chibok, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
15 / 35
Nigerians take part in a protest demanding for the release of secondary school girls abducted from the remote village of Chibok, in Asokoro, Abuja May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerians take part in a protest demanding for the release of secondary school girls abducted from the remote more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Nigerians take part in a protest demanding for the release of secondary school girls abducted from the remote village of Chibok, in Asokoro, Abuja May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
16 / 35
A student wears red ribbons to express solidarity with the roughly 200 Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by Islamist rebel group Boko Haram from the remote area of Chibok, as she does math exercises at the Regent Secondary School in Abuja, Nigeria May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A student wears red ribbons to express solidarity with the roughly 200 Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by Islamimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A student wears red ribbons to express solidarity with the roughly 200 Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by Islamist rebel group Boko Haram from the remote area of Chibok, as she does math exercises at the Regent Secondary School in Abuja, Nigeria May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
17 / 35
Nigerians take part in a protest demanding for the release of secondary school girls abducted from the remote village of Chibok, in Asokoro, Abuja May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerians take part in a protest demanding for the release of secondary school girls abducted from the remote more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Nigerians take part in a protest demanding for the release of secondary school girls abducted from the remote village of Chibok, in Asokoro, Abuja May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
18 / 35
A student wears a red ribbon to express solidarity with the abducted Nigerian schoolgirls from the remote area of Chibok, as he does a math exercise at the Regent Secondary School in Abuja, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A student wears a red ribbon to express solidarity with the abducted Nigerian schoolgirls from the remote areamore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A student wears a red ribbon to express solidarity with the abducted Nigerian schoolgirls from the remote area of Chibok, as he does a math exercise at the Regent Secondary School in Abuja, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
19 / 35
People hold candles during an interfaith vigil praying for the release of abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in the remote village of Chibok, in Lagos May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

People hold candles during an interfaith vigil praying for the release of abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in themore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
People hold candles during an interfaith vigil praying for the release of abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in the remote village of Chibok, in Lagos May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
20 / 35
Women react during a protest demanding security forces search harder for 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, outside Nigeria's parliament in Abuja April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Women react during a protest demanding security forces search harder for 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Women react during a protest demanding security forces search harder for 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram, outside Nigeria's parliament in Abuja April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
21 / 35
People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
22 / 35
Nigerians take part in a protest at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Nigerians take part in a protest at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Nigerians take part in a protest at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
23 / 35
A protestor demonstrates against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/ Olivia Harris

A protestor demonstrates against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in Lomore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A protestor demonstrates against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/ Olivia Harris
Close
24 / 35
People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
25 / 35
A protestor holds a sign as she demonstrates against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/ Olivia Harris

A protestor holds a sign as she demonstrates against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A protestor holds a sign as she demonstrates against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/ Olivia Harris
Close
26 / 35
A man shouts "Bring back our girls," ahead of a prayer vigil for abducted Nigerian schoolgirls outside the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

A man shouts "Bring back our girls," ahead of a prayer vigil for abducted Nigerian schoolgirls outside the Conmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A man shouts "Bring back our girls," ahead of a prayer vigil for abducted Nigerian schoolgirls outside the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Close
27 / 35
A Nigerian woman is comforted by a man as they take part in a protest at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Nigerian woman is comforted by a man as they take part in a protest at La Merced square in Malaga, southern more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A Nigerian woman is comforted by a man as they take part in a protest at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
28 / 35
A sign is seen pinned to a tree during a demonstration against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A sign is seen pinned to a tree during a demonstration against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outsmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A sign is seen pinned to a tree during a demonstration against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
29 / 35
Activists pause during a prayer vigil for abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in front of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Activists pause during a prayer vigil for abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in front of the Consulate General of Nmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Activists pause during a prayer vigil for abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in front of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Close
30 / 35
A man sells pins during a prayer vigil outside the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

A man sells pins during a prayer vigil outside the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10,more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A man sells pins during a prayer vigil outside the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Close
31 / 35
A man holds a sign during a vigil in Washington May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man holds a sign during a vigil in Washington May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A man holds a sign during a vigil in Washington May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
32 / 35
Activists shout slogans and hold signs during a protest along a road in Lagos May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Activists shout slogans and hold signs during a protest along a road in Lagos May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akintundemore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Activists shout slogans and hold signs during a protest along a road in Lagos May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
33 / 35
Protesters hold signs during a march in front of the Nigerian Embassy in Washington May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Protesters hold signs during a march in front of the Nigerian Embassy in Washington May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Protesters hold signs during a march in front of the Nigerian Embassy in Washington May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
34 / 35
Former French first ladies Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (2ndL) and Valerie Trierweiler (R) stand with politicians and entertainment artists behind a banner which reads, "Leaders, bring back our girls", during a demonstration near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Former French first ladies Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (2ndL) and Valerie Trierweiler (R) stand with politicians and emore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Former French first ladies Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (2ndL) and Valerie Trierweiler (R) stand with politicians and entertainment artists behind a banner which reads, "Leaders, bring back our girls", during a demonstration near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Return to Normandy

Return to Normandy

下一个

Return to Normandy

Return to Normandy

Veterans gather in Normandy for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

2014年 6月 6日
Cattle herders of CAR

Cattle herders of CAR

The Peul tribe is mostly Muslim and often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia in Central African Republic.

2014年 6月 5日
Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Every year Hong Kong commemorates the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989.

2014年 6月 4日
Egypt elects Sisi

Egypt elects Sisi

Egypt votes in former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as president.

2014年 6月 4日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐