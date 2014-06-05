Bring Back Our Girls
U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote vilmore
Bitrus Ruth, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, speaks during a nemore
Hauwa Nkaki, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, cries as she reactmore
Obiageli Ezekwesili, former World Bank vice president for Africa, addresses a #BringBackOurGirls meeting at Mamore
Students from Midreshet Shalhevet High School for Girls protest outside the Nigerian consulate, to show suppormore
A poster with the Twitter campaign hashtag #BringBackOurGirls is seen during a prayer vigil showing support fomore
A protester addresses the "Bring Back Our Girls" protest group as they march to the presidential villa to delimore
Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camore
A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jmore
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, speaks to remore
Nigerian teenager Deborah Peters, the sole survivor of a Boko Haram attack on her family in 2011, holds up a smore
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits besimore
A student who escaped when Boko Haram rebels stormed a school and abducted schoolgirls, identifies her schoolmmore
A protester addresses a sit-in rally about the abducted schoolgirls, at the Unity Fountain in Abuja May 15, 20more
People hold candles during an interfaith vigil in Lagos, praying for the release of abducted Nigerian schoolgimore
Nigerians take part in a protest demanding for the release of secondary school girls abducted from the remote more
A student wears red ribbons to express solidarity with the roughly 200 Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by Islamimore
Nigerians take part in a protest demanding for the release of secondary school girls abducted from the remote more
A student wears a red ribbon to express solidarity with the abducted Nigerian schoolgirls from the remote areamore
People hold candles during an interfaith vigil praying for the release of abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in themore
Women react during a protest demanding security forces search harder for 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist more
People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's more
Nigerians take part in a protest at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A protestor demonstrates against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in Lomore
People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's more
A protestor holds a sign as she demonstrates against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outside the Nimore
A man shouts "Bring back our girls," ahead of a prayer vigil for abducted Nigerian schoolgirls outside the Conmore
A Nigerian woman is comforted by a man as they take part in a protest at La Merced square in Malaga, southern more
A sign is seen pinned to a tree during a demonstration against the kidnapping of school girls in Nigeria, outsmore
Activists pause during a prayer vigil for abducted Nigerian schoolgirls in front of the Consulate General of Nmore
A man sells pins during a prayer vigil outside the Consulate General of Nigeria in Manhattan, New York May 10,more
A man holds a sign during a vigil in Washington May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Activists shout slogans and hold signs during a protest along a road in Lagos May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Akintundemore
Protesters hold signs during a march in front of the Nigerian Embassy in Washington May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary more
Former French first ladies Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (2ndL) and Valerie Trierweiler (R) stand with politicians and emore
