Anti-China riots in Vietnam
Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during a protest at an industrial zone in Binh Duong province May 14more
Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during a protest at an industrial zone in Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An officer of Vietnam Marine Guard monitors a ship of Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210more
An officer of Vietnam Marine Guard monitors a ship of Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh
Activists holding placards scuffle with police officers during a protest in front of Vietnam Economic and Cmore
Activists holding placards scuffle with police officers during a protest in front of Vietnam Economic and Cultural office due to the anti-China protest in Vietnam, in Taipei, May 15, 2014. The placard reads, "Angry." REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Members from a pro-Taiwan group "China Youth Service & Recreation Centre" tear a portrait of Vietnamesemore
Members from a pro-Taiwan group "China Youth Service & Recreation Centre" tear a portrait of Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang as they chant slogans, demanding apology and compensation from Vietnam, outside the Vietnamese Consulate in Hong Kong May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Chinese oil rig Haiyang Shi You 981 is seen surrounded by ships of China Coast Guard in the South China Seamore
Chinese oil rig Haiyang Shi You 981 is seen surrounded by ships of China Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh
Chung Min-cheng, a Taiwanese businessman who owns a textile factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong provinmore
Chung Min-cheng, a Taiwanese businessman who owns a textile factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province, takes a rest after returning from Vietnam at the Taoyuan International Airport, in northern Taiwan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
An employee of a South Korean company raises her hands while trying to stop protesters in Binh Duong provinmore
An employee of a South Korean company raises her hands while trying to stop protesters in Binh Duong province, Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN
A damaged sign of a Chinese factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERSmore
A damaged sign of a Chinese factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/CDVN
Fire is seen at a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014more
Fire is seen at a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong provincemore
A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 1more
Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
A man stands on a wall to watch smoke from a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh more
A man stands on a wall to watch smoke from a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
A general view of a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province Mamore
A general view of a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 1more
Firefighters rest near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's more
Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's more
Workers wave Vietnamese national flags during an anti-China protest at a Chinese shoe factory in Vietnam's northern Thai Binh province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A still image taken from video shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel sailing in the South China Sea, about 130more
A still image taken from video shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel sailing in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A still image taken from video shows a Vietnamese Coast Guard officer monitoring Chinese Coast Guard ships more
A still image taken from video shows a Vietnamese Coast Guard officer monitoring Chinese Coast Guard ships in the South China Sea, about 130 miles off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV
