Inside the Sept. 11 Museum
A video image of victim of the September 11th Attacks is seen next to the the Last Column of the World Tradmore
A video image of victim of the September 11th Attacks is seen next to the the Last Column of the World Trade Center inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. A museum commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington is on the verge of opening, with wrenchingly familiar sights as well as artifacts never before on public display. Among the first visitors to the National September 11 Memorial Museum are victims' family members and others intimately involved in its creation who will attend on Thursday, after a Wednesday media preview. The doors open to the general public on May 21. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The salvaged tridents from the World Trade Center are seen in the National September 11 Memorial & Musemore
The salvaged tridents from the World Trade Center are seen in the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a media preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man stands in the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, more
A man stands in the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 'Survivors' Stairs' are seen in the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a media previewmore
The 'Survivors' Stairs' are seen in the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a media preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man stands in the historical exhibition section of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum duringmore
A man stands in the historical exhibition section of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Blessing memorial cards are seen in the historical exhibition section of the National September 11 Memorialmore
Blessing memorial cards are seen in the historical exhibition section of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The antenna from the North Tower of the World Trade Center is seen inside the National September 11 Memoriamore
The antenna from the North Tower of the World Trade Center is seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The base of one of the salvaged tridents from the World Trade Center is seen at the National September 11 Mmore
The base of one of the salvaged tridents from the World Trade Center is seen at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a media preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Artifacts of the historical exhibition are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum durimore
Artifacts of the historical exhibition are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Last Column of the World Trade Center is seen inside the Foundation Hall section of the National Septemmore
The Last Column of the World Trade Center is seen inside the Foundation Hall section of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a media preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A wall with a quote from Virgil and featuring 2,983 panels for each victim is seen in the National Septembemore
A wall with a quote from Virgil and featuring 2,983 panels for each victim is seen in the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a media preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A FDNY fire truck from Ladder Co. 3 is seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during amore
A FDNY fire truck from Ladder Co. 3 is seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A FBI most wanted poster of Osama Bin Laden from May of 1999 is seen inside the National September 11 Memormore
A FBI most wanted poster of Osama Bin Laden from May of 1999 is seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Video images are displayed inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview inmore
Video images are displayed inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Artifacts of the historical exhibition are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum durimore
Artifacts of the historical exhibition are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pictures of the September 11th hijackers are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum dumore
Pictures of the September 11th hijackers are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The historical exhibition section inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum is seen during a pmore
The historical exhibition section inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum is seen during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children look at one of exhibits during their visit to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Nmore
Children look at one of exhibits during their visit to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a press conference before media tours of the Natmore
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a press conference before media tours of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
下一个
Antarctica melting
Scientists warn global warming is now "irreversibly" melting glaciers in Antarctica, leading to centuries of rising sea levels.
Kenya's moonshine
Despite recent deaths, drinking illegally brewed alcohol is common where many cannot afford factory-made beers and spirits.
Disputed vote in east Ukraine
Pro-Russian rebels declare victory in referendums on self-rule denounced by Kiev as bogus.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.