2014年 5月 16日

Protests over mine disaster

<p>Protesters turn over a vehicle belonging to the Kadikoy municipality during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Istanbul May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Protesters turn over a vehicle belonging to the Kadikoy municipality during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Istanbul May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

<p>A protester is kicked by Yusuf Yerkel, adviser to Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, as Special Forces police officers detain him during a protest against Erdogan's visit to Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Al/Depo Photos</p>

2014年 5月 16日

A protester is kicked by Yusuf Yerkel, adviser to Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, as Special Forces police officers detain him during a protest against Erdogan's visit to Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Al/Depo Photos

<p>Police use water cannons against protesters as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Izmir May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Can Mehmethanoglu/KODA Collective</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Police use water cannons against protesters as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Izmir May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Can Mehmethanoglu/KODA Collective

<p>A protester holds a sign that reads, "It is a murder not an accident" during a demonstration to blame the ruling Ak Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. Around a thousand people from various trade unions gathered in Ankara to march on the Labour Ministry, some wearing miners' helmets and waving banners showing the image of Che Guevara. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

A protester holds a sign that reads, "It is a murder not an accident" during a demonstration to blame the ruling Ak Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. Around a thousand people from various trade unions gathered in Ankara to march on the Labour Ministry, some wearing miners' helmets and waving banners showing the image of Che Guevara. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A protester runs away from tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

A protester runs away from tear gas fired by riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Plainclothes police detain a protester during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Plainclothes police detain a protester during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A protester fires firecrackers at riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

A protester fires firecrackers at riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Riot police detain a protester as he and others demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Riot police detain a protester as he and others demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Riot police run away from the flames of a fire bomb thrown by protesters as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Riot police run away from the flames of a fire bomb thrown by protesters as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Protesters run away from water canon fired by the riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. The sign reads, "Our sadness is the seed of our anger." REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Protesters run away from water canon fired by the riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. The sign reads, "Our sadness is the seed of our anger." REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

<p>Riot police detain a protester as he and others demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Riot police detain a protester as he and others demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Riot police fire plastic paintball gun pellets to disperse protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Riot police fire plastic paintball gun pellets to disperse protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

<p>Riot police fire tear gas against protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Riot police fire tear gas against protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Riot police use water cannon to disperse protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Riot police use water cannon to disperse protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

<p>Riot police use tear gas against protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Riot police use tear gas against protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Protesters run away from water canon fired by the riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Can Erok</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Protesters run away from water canon fired by the riot police during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in central Istanbul May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Can Erok

<p>Riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration blaming the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A protester writes "murderer" with piece of coal on the ground as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. The banner reads as "Government has to resign, what happened in Soma is a murder not an accident" REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

A protester writes "murderer" with piece of coal on the ground as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. The banner reads as "Government has to resign, what happened in Soma is a murder not an accident" REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Protesters block a road as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 5月 16日

Protesters block a road as they demonstrate to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government on the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Ankara May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

