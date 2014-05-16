Photos of the week
A protester is kicked by Yusuf Yerkel, advisor to Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, as Special Forcesmore
A protester is kicked by Yusuf Yerkel, advisor to Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, as Special Forces police officers detain him during a protest against Erdogan's visit to Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Al/Depo Photos
A man talks on a phone as a wildfire is seen approaching the neighbourhood in Carlsbad, California, May 14more
A man talks on a phone as a wildfire is seen approaching the neighbourhood in Carlsbad, California, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nigerians take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abdmore
Nigerians take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls in the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on themore
A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, India, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was trapped in, in Somamore
An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was trapped in, in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, Turkey, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul
Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of thmore
Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A civil police officer detain young suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, Bramore
A civil police officer detain young suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, Brazil, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Igo Bione/JC Imagem
Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 66more
Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 66th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank village of El Walaja near Bethlehem, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Hu Zengfang rests after receiving chemotherapy as her father sits beside her, in a eight-square-metre leasemore
Hu Zengfang rests after receiving chemotherapy as her father sits beside her, in a eight-square-metre leased apartment, close to a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, China, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, Syria, May 9more
A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, Syria, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
People are carried by a front loader as they evacuate from their flooded houses in Topcic Polje, near Zepcemore
People are carried by a front loader as they evacuate from their flooded houses in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong provincemore
A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province, Vietnam, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong
Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the more
Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province, Syria, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A man drinks water as he works at a sugar cane plantation during harvest time at the Montelimar sugar mill more
A man drinks water as he works at a sugar cane plantation during harvest time at the Montelimar sugar mill on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Children go to school in a van in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in the western Indian city of Ahmedabamore
Children go to school in a van in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
After climbing a hillside to view the so-called Poinsettia Fire, residents are evacuated by police as yet amore
After climbing a hillside to view the so-called Poinsettia Fire, residents are evacuated by police as yet another wildfire near San Diego moves up a hillside near San Marcos, California, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A relative mourns as he waits for the news of his brother, who was a passenger of the M.V. Miraj-4 ferry whmore
A relative mourns as he waits for the news of his brother, who was a passenger of the M.V. Miraj-4 ferry which capsized, by the Meghna river at Rasulpur in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man sits near graves during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Somore
A man sits near graves during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, Turkey, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yasin Akgul/Depo Photos
Wearing a protective suit and a mask, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy during her visit to the cenmore
Wearing a protective suit and a mask, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy during her visit to the central control room for the unit one and unit two reactors of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant at Okuma town in Fukushima prefecture, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool
The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also acmore
The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, is seen behind trees on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
下一个
Wildfires in California
Fires flare as California enters the height of wildfire season in the midst of one of the state's worst droughts on record.
Modi wins India election
The pro-business Hindu nationalist is headed for the most resounding election victory in 30 years.
Protests over mine disaster
Anger over Turkey's worst ever coal mine disaster turns to protest.
Coal mine explosion in Turkey
Rescuers pull the dead and injured from a coal mine after an explosion in what is Turkey's worst mining disaster.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.