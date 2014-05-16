版本:
Photos of the week

<p>A protester is kicked by Yusuf Yerkel, advisor to Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, as Special Forces police officers detain him during a protest against Erdogan's visit to Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Al/Depo Photos</p>

<p>A man talks on a phone as a wildfire is seen approaching the neighbourhood in Carlsbad, California, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Nigerians take part in a protest, called by Malaga's Nigerian women Association, for the release of the abducted secondary school girls in the remote village of Chibok in Nigeria, at La Merced square in Malaga, southern Spain, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

<p>A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, India, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An injured miner is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from a coal mine he was trapped in, in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, Turkey, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul</p>

<p>Master of Ceremony actor Lambert Wilson dances with actress Nicole Kidman during the opening ceremony of the 67th Cannes Film Festival, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A civil police officer detain young suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, Brazil, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Igo Bione/JC Imagem</p>

<p>Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 66th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank village of El Walaja near Bethlehem, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>Hu Zengfang rests after receiving chemotherapy as her father sits beside her, in a eight-square-metre leased apartment, close to a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, China, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A girl from the besieged al-Yarmouk camp rides a bicycle in a water puddle, south of Damascus, Syria, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed</p>

<p>People are carried by a front loader as they evacuate from their flooded houses in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A security guard stands near a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province, Vietnam, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong</p>

<p>Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province, Syria, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>A man drinks water as he works at a sugar cane plantation during harvest time at the Montelimar sugar mill on the outskirts of Managua, Nicaragua, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

<p>Children go to school in a van in the Muslim dominated Johapura area in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>After climbing a hillside to view the so-called Poinsettia Fire, residents are evacuated by police as yet another wildfire near San Diego moves up a hillside near San Marcos, California, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>A relative mourns as he waits for the news of his brother, who was a passenger of the M.V. Miraj-4 ferry which capsized, by the Meghna river at Rasulpur in Munshiganj district, Bangladesh, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man sits near graves during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa, Turkey, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yasin Akgul/Depo Photos</p>

<p>Wearing a protective suit and a mask, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy during her visit to the central control room for the unit one and unit two reactors of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant at Okuma town in Fukushima prefecture, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool</p>

<p>The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, is seen behind trees on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

