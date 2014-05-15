版本:
Global fast food strike

<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand higher wages for fast-food workers outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Demonstrators wearing hats featuring beef bowls from Sukiya fast-food restaurant, cross a road after a protest demanding higher wages for fast-food workers in Tokyo's Shibuya shopping and amusement district May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Demonstrators gather outside a McDonald's restaurant in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand higher wages for fast-food workers outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Demonstrators gather for a protest outside a Burger King restaurant in Boston, Massachusetts May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A Wendy's restaurant worker looks out at a fair wage demonstration as it passes by in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Demonstrators protest outside a Burger King restaurant in Boston, Massachusetts May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Demonstrators gather outside a McDonald's restaurant in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A Mariachi band takes part in a protest in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Demonstrators protest outside a Burger King restaurant in Boston, Massachusetts May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Demonstrators protest in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Demonstrators gather outside a McDonald's restaurant in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Demonstrators protest in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand higher wages for fast-food workers outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Demonstrators wearing hats featuring beef bowls from Sukiya fast-food restaurant, take part in a protest to demand higher wages for fast-food workers in front of a Sukiya restaurant in Tokyo's Shibuya shopping and amusement district May 15, 2014. The placard reads, "Raise fast-food workers' hourly wage to 1,500 yen!" REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Demonstrators gather outside a McDonald's restaurant in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

