2014年 5月 16日

9/11 museum opens

<p>President Barack Obama speaks in front of an image of the twin towers at the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama speaks in front of an image of the twin towers at the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014.

2014年 5月 16日

President Barack Obama speaks in front of an image of the twin towers at the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Visitors watch a screen projection of the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Keivom/Pool</p>

Visitors watch a screen projection of the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014.

2014年 5月 16日

Visitors watch a screen projection of the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/James Keivom/Pool

<p>A woman places a hand on the names engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Spencer Platt/Pool</p>

A woman places a hand on the names engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial sitmore

2014年 5月 16日

A woman places a hand on the names engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Spencer Platt/Pool

<p>President Barack Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg look at the faces of those who died during the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg look at the faces of those who died durimore

2014年 5月 16日

President Barack Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg look at the faces of those who died during the 9/11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama speaks at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool</p>

President Barack Obama speaks at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014.

2014年 5月 16日

President Barack Obama speaks at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool

<p>Invited family and friends of 9/11 victims cry while President Barack Obama speaks about Wells Crowther who sacrificed himself to save others during the September 11, 2001 attacks at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chang W. Lee</p>

Invited family and friends of 9/11 victims cry while President Barack Obama speaks about Wells Crowther whomore

2014年 5月 16日

Invited family and friends of 9/11 victims cry while President Barack Obama speaks about Wells Crowther who sacrificed himself to save others during the September 11, 2001 attacks at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chang W. Lee

<p>Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014.

2014年 5月 16日

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>First responders who responded to the September 11 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center walk to the stage during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

First responders who responded to the September 11 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center walk to the stagemore

2014年 5月 16日

First responders who responded to the September 11 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center walk to the stage during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani hugs former FDNY Lt. Mickey Kross at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Munson/Pool</p>

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani hugs former FDNY Lt. Mickey Kross at the dedication ceremony at the more

2014年 5月 16日

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani hugs former FDNY Lt. Mickey Kross at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Munson/Pool

<p>A quote from Virgil fills a wall of the museum prior to the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Munson/Pool</p>

A quote from Virgil fills a wall of the museum prior to the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014.

2014年 5月 16日

A quote from Virgil fills a wall of the museum prior to the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Munson/Pool

<p>President Barack Obama speaks during the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama speaks during the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014.

2014年 5月 16日

President Barack Obama speaks during the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama takes part in the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary</p>

President Barack Obama takes part in the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014.

2014年 5月 16日

President Barack Obama takes part in the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary

<p>"The Final Column" is displayed during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool</p>

"The Final Column" is displayed during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014.

2014年 5月 16日

"The Final Column" is displayed during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool

<p>An image of one of the original World Trade Center Towers is displayed in the window of the 9/11 Memorial Museum pavilion during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Behar/Pool</p>

An image of one of the original World Trade Center Towers is displayed in the window of the 9/11 Memorial more

2014年 5月 16日

An image of one of the original World Trade Center Towers is displayed in the window of the 9/11 Memorial Museum pavilion during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Behar/Pool

<p>First responders (L-R) Manny Rodriguez, Pia Hofmann, Det. Anthony Favara, of the NYPD and Lt. Stephen Butler, of the Port Authority Police, speak next to the "Last Beam" during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014, REUTERS/John Munson/Pool</p>

First responders (L-R) Manny Rodriguez, Pia Hofmann, Det. Anthony Favara, of the NYPD and Lt. Stephen Butlemore

2014年 5月 16日

First responders (L-R) Manny Rodriguez, Pia Hofmann, Det. Anthony Favara, of the NYPD and Lt. Stephen Butler, of the Port Authority Police, speak next to the "Last Beam" during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014, REUTERS/John Munson/Pool

<p>Attendees watch a video of images at the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool</p>

Attendees watch a video of images at the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014.

2014年 5月 16日

Attendees watch a video of images at the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool

<p>Jim Laychack, and Ada Dolch speak at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. Laychack and Dolch lost siblings in the attacks. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool</p>

Jim Laychack, and Ada Dolch speak at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum imore

2014年 5月 16日

Jim Laychack, and Ada Dolch speak at the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. Laychack and Dolch lost siblings in the attacks. REUTERS/Richard Drew/Pool

<p>Former U.S. president Bill Clinton sits with his wife, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former New York Governor George Pataki and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton sits with his wife, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, formmore

2014年 5月 16日

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton sits with his wife, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former New York Governor George Pataki and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Actress LaChanze pauses after singing "Amazing Grace" during the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. She lost her husband on 9/11. REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool</p>

Actress LaChanze pauses after singing "Amazing Grace" during the dedication ceremony for the National Septemore

2014年 5月 16日

Actress LaChanze pauses after singing "Amazing Grace" during the dedication ceremony for the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. She lost her husband on 9/11. REUTERS/Chris Pedota/Pool

<p>The Young People's Chorus of New York performs the National Anthem during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

The Young People's Chorus of New York performs the National Anthem during the dedication ceremony at the Namore

2014年 5月 16日

The Young People's Chorus of New York performs the National Anthem during the dedication ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>President Barack Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg stand near Ladder 3 as Obama visits the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. .REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg stand near Ladder 3 as Obama visits the more

2014年 5月 16日

President Barack Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg stand near Ladder 3 as Obama visits the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. .REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, first lady Michelle Obama, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, first lady Michelle Obama, former U.S. Premore

2014年 5月 16日

President Barack Obama, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, first lady Michelle Obama, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A New York Fire Department paramedic watches from behind a fence the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum on a TV screen at the museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A New York Fire Department paramedic watches from behind a fence the opening of the National September 11 Mmore

2014年 5月 16日

A New York Fire Department paramedic watches from behind a fence the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum on a TV screen at the museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A rose is placed on a name engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Spencer Platt/Pool</p>

A rose is placed on a name engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial site duringmore

2014年 5月 16日

A rose is placed on a name engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Spencer Platt/Pool

