版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 16日 星期五 19:45 BJT

Modi wins India election

<p>Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. Opposition candidate Narendra Modi of BJP will be the next prime minister of India, with early election results on Friday showing the pro-business Hindu nationalist and his party headed for the biggest victory the country has seen in 30 years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outsidemore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. Opposition candidate Narendra Modi of BJP will be the next prime minister of India, with early election results on Friday showing the pro-business Hindu nationalist and his party headed for the biggest victory the country has seen in 30 years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 18
<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya more

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
2 / 18
<p>Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's hemore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 18
<p>A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime mimore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 18
<p>Supporters wearing masks of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results in the northern Indian city of Allahabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Supporters wearing masks of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's mamore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Supporters wearing masks of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results in the northern Indian city of Allahabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
5 / 18
<p>Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outsidemore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 18
<p>Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll resultsmore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 18
<p>Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the party's flag travel in a car during celebrations in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the party's flag travel in a car during celebrationmore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the party's flag travel in a car during celebrations in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
8 / 18
<p>A supporter of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, themore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

A supporter of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 18
<p>Supporters of the India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside their party office in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Supporters of the India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initmore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Supporters of the India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside their party office in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
10 / 18
<p>A policeman stands guard as polling officials carrying electronic voting machines arrive to count votes at a counting center in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A policeman stands guard as polling officials carrying electronic voting machines arrive to count votes at more

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

A policeman stands guard as polling officials carrying electronic voting machines arrive to count votes at a counting center in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
11 / 18
<p>Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting center in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting center in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mumore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting center in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
12 / 18
<p>Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shower confetti from atop a bus in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition more

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shower confetti from atop a bus in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
13 / 18
<p>Customers walks past a sari, a traditional women's clothing, printed with a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at a showroom in Mumbai May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Customers walks past a sari, a traditional women's clothing, printed with a portrait of Hindu nationalist Nmore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Customers walks past a sari, a traditional women's clothing, printed with a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at a showroom in Mumbai May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
14 / 18
<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures upon his arrival to meet his party leaders and workers at Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janamore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures upon his arrival to meet his party leaders and workers at Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
15 / 18
<p>A man speaks on his mobile phone, which has an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man speaks on his mobile phone, which has an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministermore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

A man speaks on his mobile phone, which has an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
16 / 18
<p>Voters look at a placard displaying election symbols of various political parties as they wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Voters look at a placard displaying election symbols of various political parties as they wait to cast theimore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

Voters look at a placard displaying election symbols of various political parties as they wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
17 / 18
<p>A voter holds his vote paper as he waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A voter holds his vote paper as he waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the gemore

2014年 5月 16日 星期五

A voter holds his vote paper as he waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Protests over mine disaster

Protests over mine disaster

下一个

Protests over mine disaster

Protests over mine disaster

Anger over Turkey's worst ever coal mine disaster turns to protest.

2014年 5月 16日
Coal mine explosion in Turkey

Coal mine explosion in Turkey

Rescuers pull the dead and injured from a coal mine after an explosion in what is Turkey's worst mining disaster.

2014年 5月 16日
9/11 museum opens

9/11 museum opens

President Obama leads a solemn dedication to the memorial at Ground Zero.

2014年 5月 16日
Global fast food strike

Global fast food strike

Fast food workers around the world protest for better pay and working conditions.

2014年 5月 15日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐