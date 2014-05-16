Modi wins India election
Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outsidemore
Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. Opposition candidate Narendra Modi of BJP will be the next prime minister of India, with early election results on Friday showing the pro-business Hindu nationalist and his party headed for the biggest victory the country has seen in 30 years. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's hemore
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime mimore
A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters wearing masks of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's mamore
Supporters wearing masks of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of initial poll results in the northern Indian city of Allahabad May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outsidemore
Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll resultsmore
Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the party's flag travel in a car during celebrationmore
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the party's flag travel in a car during celebrations in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A supporter of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, themore
A supporter of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initmore
Supporters of the India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside their party office in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A policeman stands guard as polling officials carrying electronic voting machines arrive to count votes at more
A policeman stands guard as polling officials carrying electronic voting machines arrive to count votes at a counting center in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting center in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mumore
Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting center in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition more
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shower confetti from atop a bus in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Customers walks past a sari, a traditional women's clothing, printed with a portrait of Hindu nationalist Nmore
Customers walks past a sari, a traditional women's clothing, printed with a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at a showroom in Mumbai May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janamore
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures upon his arrival to meet his party leaders and workers at Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man speaks on his mobile phone, which has an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministermore
A man speaks on his mobile phone, which has an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Voters look at a placard displaying election symbols of various political parties as they wait to cast theimore
Voters look at a placard displaying election symbols of various political parties as they wait to cast their vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A voter holds his vote paper as he waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the gemore
A voter holds his vote paper as he waits to cast his vote at a polling station in the final phase of the general election in Varanasi in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
