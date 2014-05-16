Protests over World Cup
A demonstrator holds up a wastepaper bin during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 more
A demonstrator holds up a wastepaper bin during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Residents carry an injured man after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. Roamore
Residents carry an injured man after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. Road blocks and marches hit Brazilian cities on Thursday as disparate groups criticized spending on the upcoming World Cup soccer tournament and sought to revive a call for better public services that swept the country last June. Pernambuco state police called a strike over their demands for better salaries and benefits. REUTERS/Alexandre Gondim/JC Imagem
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) who are living at the "People's World Cup Camp" whichmore
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) who are living at the "People's World Cup Camp" which houses some 2,800 families of the movement in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, Arena de Sao Paulo, block a road during a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Military police clash with demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, more
Military police clash with demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators attack an Itau bank branch during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, more
Demonstrators attack an Itau bank branch during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A civil police officer detain young suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, Maymore
A civil police officer detain young suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Igo Bione/JC Imagem
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST), who are living at the "People's World Cup Camp" whicmore
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST), who are living at the "People's World Cup Camp" which houses some 2,800 families of the movement in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, Arena de Sao Paulo, block a road during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Army soldiers patrol a street during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michele Souza/JC Imagmore
Army soldiers patrol a street during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michele Souza/JC Imagem
Demonstrators protest against the 2014 World Cup in front of a major bus terminal in Brasilia, May 15, 2014more
Demonstrators protest against the 2014 World Cup in front of a major bus terminal in Brasilia, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Felipe Costa
Demonstrators burn a 2014 World Cup sticker album during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janmore
Demonstrators burn a 2014 World Cup sticker album during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The simore
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The signs (in red) read: "There will be no World Cup". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Media members help a photographer injured during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo Mamore
Media members help a photographer injured during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
Demonstrators gather for their protest against the 2014 World Cup in Paulista avenue, Sao Paulo May 15, 201more
Demonstrators gather for their protest against the 2014 World Cup in Paulista avenue, Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Military policemen stand in a line behind a demonstrator wearing the figure of a skeleton holding up a tropmore
Military policemen stand in a line behind a demonstrator wearing the figure of a skeleton holding up a trophy representing that of the FIFA World Cup during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May, 15 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators protest against 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The banner reads, "World Cup withoumore
Demonstrators protest against 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. The banner reads, "World Cup without the people. I'm in the street again. Urban resistance." REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Flowers with a banner reading "World Cup of deaths" draped across them are placed on the ground next to picmore
Flowers with a banner reading "World Cup of deaths" draped across them are placed on the ground next to pictures of workers who died during construction of World Cup stadiums in Brazil, during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators burn a 2014 World Cup sticker album during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janmore
Demonstrators burn a 2014 World Cup sticker album during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST), who are living at the "People's World Cup Camp" whicmore
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST), who are living at the "People's World Cup Camp" which houses some 2,800 families of the movement in the district of Itaquera near Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, Arena de Sao Paulo, block a road during a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. The banner reads "Urban resistance." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) block a road during a protest against the World Cup imore
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) block a road during a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, May 15, 2014. The banner reads, "World Cup without the people. I'm in the street again. Urban resistence." REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
A civil police officer takes up position after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15,more
A civil police officer takes up position after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Igo Bione/JC Imagem
Civil police officers detain suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 20more
Civil police officers detain suspects after a store was looted during a police strike in Recife, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Igo Bione/JC Imagem
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST), who is living at the "People's World Cup Camp" whicmore
A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST), who is living at the "People's World Cup Camp" which houses some 2,800 families of the movement in the district of Itaquera, holds a Brazilian flag as others block a road during a protest in front of Sao Paulo's World Cup stadium, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
