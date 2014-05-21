版本:
Flood of a century

<p>Volunteers walk after cleaning up at the site of a flood in Maglaj, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Volunteers walk after cleaning up at the site of a flood in Maglaj, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>People sit after receiving aid in the aftermath of flooding in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People sit after receiving aid in the aftermath of flooding in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>A van drives near a flooded and destroyed cemetery in Maglaj, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A van drives near a flooded and destroyed cemetery in Maglaj, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>A woman looks at the rising River Sava in Sremska Mitrovica, west of Belgrade, Serbia May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

A woman looks at the rising River Sava in Sremska Mitrovica, west of Belgrade, Serbia May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

<p>A man walks near sandbags protecting the banks of the River Sava in Sremska Mitrovica, west of Belgrade, Serbia May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

A man walks near sandbags protecting the banks of the River Sava in Sremska Mitrovica, west of Belgrade, Serbia May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

<p>A man looks at the River Sava in Sremska Mitrovica, west of Belgrade, Serbia May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

A man looks at the River Sava in Sremska Mitrovica, west of Belgrade, Serbia May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

<p>A flood-damaged Opel Astra is seen in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014.REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A flood-damaged Opel Astra is seen in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014.REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Abandoned turkeys are seen in front of a flood-damaged house in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Abandoned turkeys are seen in front of a flood-damaged house in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>A dog sits on a flood-damaged basketball court in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A dog sits on a flood-damaged basketball court in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Ervin Cosic poses on top of his flood damaged house in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Ervin Cosic poses on top of his flood damaged house in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>A veterinarian disinfects drowned pigs during heavy floods in the village of Prud, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A veterinarian disinfects drowned pigs during heavy floods in the village of Prud, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>A man carries belongings recovered from his house in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A man carries belongings recovered from his house in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>People dig out a car buried after floods and landslides in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People dig out a car buried after floods and landslides in Topcic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Sheep are seen on the terrace of a flooded house in Obrenovac, Serbia May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Sheep are seen on the terrace of a flooded house in Obrenovac, Serbia May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A Slovenian Civil Protection rescue worker saves a dog during heavy floods in the village of Prud, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A Slovenian Civil Protection rescue worker saves a dog during heavy floods in the village of Prud, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>A man observes a damaged road after heavy floods in Odzak, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A man observes a damaged road after heavy floods in Odzak, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>A veterinarian puts a rope around a pig's head to help it out of water during heavy floods in the village of Prud, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A veterinarian puts a rope around a pig's head to help it out of water during heavy floods in the village of Prud, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>Serbian forensic specialists remove a body in front of a flooded house in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Serbian forensic specialists remove a body in front of a flooded house in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Serbian "Gendarmerie" police officers travel on a truck through a flooded street in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Serbian "Gendarmerie" police officers travel on a truck through a flooded street in Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A woman waves from a window during heavy floods in Bosanski Samac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A woman waves from a window during heavy floods in Bosanski Samac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>An aerial view of the flooded city of Brcko, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

An aerial view of the flooded city of Brcko, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Evacuees from the Serbian town of Obrenovac are seen lying on beds in a shelter hall in Belgrade, Serbia May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Evacuees from the Serbian town of Obrenovac are seen lying on beds in a shelter hall in Belgrade, Serbia May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A man climbs on the roof of a house to feed pigs they rescued during heavy floods in the village of Vojskova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A man climbs on the roof of a house to feed pigs they rescued during heavy floods in the village of Vojskova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>A man reacts near a house tilted by floods in the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade, Serbia May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A man reacts near a house tilted by floods in the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade, Serbia May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Serbian army soldiers evacuate a boy from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Serbian army soldiers evacuate a boy from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A car passes by a destroyed road caused by floods near the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade, Serbia May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A car passes by a destroyed road caused by floods near the village of Krupanj, west from Belgrade, Serbia May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>People stand in their apartments as they wait to be evacuated in the flooded town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People stand in their apartments as they wait to be evacuated in the flooded town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, Serbia May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A pig is stranded on a roof during heavy floods in Vojskova, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A pig is stranded on a roof during heavy floods in Vojskova, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

<p>Sandbags are piled up along the side of a road near Orasje, Serbia May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Sandbags are piled up along the side of a road near Orasje, Serbia May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>An evacuee from the Serbian town of Obrenovac reads a newspaper in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

An evacuee from the Serbian town of Obrenovac reads a newspaper in a shelter hall in Belgrade, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A woman and her son move away from the downwash of an European Union Force (EUFOR) helicopter after being rescued from the flooded Serici village near Zepce, at a heliport in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman and her son move away from the downwash of an European Union Force (EUFOR) helicopter after being rescued from the flooded Serici village near Zepce, at a heliport in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>People are carried by a front loader as they evacuate from their flooded houses in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

People are carried by a front loader as they evacuate from their flooded houses in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>People stand on a terrace of their flooded house as the wait to be evacuated in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade, Serbia May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People stand on a terrace of their flooded house as the wait to be evacuated in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade, Serbia May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A man throws a life buoy towards people waiting to be evacuated from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade, Serbia May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A man throws a life buoy towards people waiting to be evacuated from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade, Serbia May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A woman pushes a trolley as she evacuates a hair salon in a shopping center during flooding in the central Bosnian town of Zenica May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman pushes a trolley as she evacuates a hair salon in a shopping center during flooding in the central Bosnian town of Zenica May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Asim Skopljak talks on a mobile phone as he walks near a car stranded in mud on a street that was hit by floods in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Asim Skopljak talks on a mobile phone as he walks near a car stranded in mud on a street that was hit by floods in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>People travel in a boat as they search for people to be evacuated from flooded houses in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade, Serbia May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People travel in a boat as they search for people to be evacuated from flooded houses in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade, Serbia May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A member of the rescue team carries a women as they leave her flooded house in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A member of the rescue team carries a women as they leave her flooded house in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Serbian army soldiers evacuate a woman from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade, Serbia May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Serbian army soldiers evacuate a woman from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade, Serbia May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Asim Skopljak walks on a street that was hit by floods in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Asim Skopljak walks on a street that was hit by floods in Topcic Polje, near Zepce, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

