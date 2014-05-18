版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 18日 星期日 16:40 BJT

Editor's Choice

<p>A woman and her son move away from the downwash of an European Union Force (EUFOR) helicopter after being rescued from the flooded Serici village near Zepce, at a heliport in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2014. More than 20 people have been killed in the worst floods in more than a century in Serbia and Bosnia, authorities said on Saturday, with thousands evacuated from towns still under threat from rising rivers. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman and her son move away from the downwash of an European Union Force (EUFOR) helicopter after being rmore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

A woman and her son move away from the downwash of an European Union Force (EUFOR) helicopter after being rescued from the flooded Serici village near Zepce, at a heliport in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, May 17, 2014. More than 20 people have been killed in the worst floods in more than a century in Serbia and Bosnia, authorities said on Saturday, with thousands evacuated from towns still under threat from rising rivers. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 19
<p>A boy rides his bicycle along Third Street of the Alvorada neighbourhood which is decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, one of the tournament's host cities, May 17, 2014. The World Cup will be held in 12 cities across Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

A boy rides his bicycle along Third Street of the Alvorada neighbourhood which is decorated for the 2014 Womore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

A boy rides his bicycle along Third Street of the Alvorada neighbourhood which is decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, one of the tournament's host cities, May 17, 2014. The World Cup will be held in 12 cities across Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
2 / 19
<p>Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (R) watches as Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen (2R) lifts the trophy to celebrate with team mates their victory against Hull City in their FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (R) watches as Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen (2R) lifts the trophy to celebrate more

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (R) watches as Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen (2R) lifts the trophy to celebrate with team mates their victory against Hull City in their FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
3 / 19
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jew cuts the hair of his son near a bonfire, during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Kfar Chabad, near the city of Lod, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jew cuts the hair of his son near a bonfire, during celebrations for the Jewish holiday omore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

An ultra-Orthodox Jew cuts the hair of his son near a bonfire, during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Kfar Chabad, near the city of Lod, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 19
<p>A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion takes a rest inside a military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion takes a rest inside a more

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion takes a rest inside a military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
5 / 19
<p>Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone celebrates with players after winning the Spanish first division title following their soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone celebrates with players after winning the Spanish first division titlmore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone celebrates with players after winning the Spanish first division title following their soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
6 / 19
<p>A protester scuffles with riot police during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, at Taksim square in central Istanbul May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan</p>

A protester scuffles with riot police during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government more

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

A protester scuffles with riot police during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, at Taksim square in central Istanbul May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Close
7 / 19
<p>Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey (3-R) shoots to score his team's third goal during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey (3-R) shoots to score his team's third goal during their FA Cup final soccer match amore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey (3-R) shoots to score his team's third goal during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
8 / 19
<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), India's prime minister-elect from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), watches a ritual known as "Aarti" during evening prayers on the banks of river Ganges at Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), India's prime minister-elect from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wamore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (C), India's prime minister-elect from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), watches a ritual known as "Aarti" during evening prayers on the banks of river Ganges at Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
9 / 19
<p>African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest atmore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

African migrants climb a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers stand under them, during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
10 / 19
<p>Members of the media walk by the remains of a Ukrainian army 120mm mortar shell at a front line of the pro-Russian position on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 17, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Members of the media walk by the remains of a Ukrainian army 120mm mortar shell at a front line of the pro-more

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

Members of the media walk by the remains of a Ukrainian army 120mm mortar shell at a front line of the pro-Russian position on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 17, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
11 / 19
<p>Rescue workers search an air force plane crash site near Nadee village, in Xiang Khouang province in the north of the country May 17, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Rescue workers search an air force plane crash site near Nadee village, in Xiang Khouang province in the nomore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

Rescue workers search an air force plane crash site near Nadee village, in Xiang Khouang province in the north of the country May 17, 2014. REUTERS

Close
12 / 19
<p>A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third anniversary of the 15M movement in central Madrid May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third annmore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

A woman wearing a 15M sticker walks past a police officer as she arrives at Puerta del Sol on the third anniversary of the 15M movement in central Madrid May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Close
13 / 19
<p>Actress Julie Gayet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for "Tribute to animated films", a special screening of extracts from Khalil Gibran's The Prophet out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Julie Gayet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for "Tribute to animated films", a special screemore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

Actress Julie Gayet poses on the red carpet as she arrives for "Tribute to animated films", a special screening of extracts from Khalil Gibran's The Prophet out of competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
14 / 19
<p>Arsenal fans react after Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (C) missed a chance to score during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Arsenal fans react after Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (C) missed a chance to score during their FA Cup final soccmore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

Arsenal fans react after Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs (C) missed a chance to score during their FA Cup final soccer match against Hull City at Wembley Stadium in London, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
15 / 19
<p>A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion stands guard at their military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion stands guard at their more

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

A member of the pro-Ukrainian militia group calling themselves the Donbass Battalion stands guard at their military base they had set up in the small town of Velika Novosyolka, in the Dontesk region, eastern Ukraine May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
16 / 19
<p>Plain clothes police detain a protester during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Istanbul May 17, 2014. Tuesday's disaster has triggered protests across Turkey, aimed at mine owners accused of ignoring safety for profit, and at Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government, seen as too close to industry bosses and insensitive in its response. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Plain clothes police detain a protester during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) governmenmore

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

Plain clothes police detain a protester during a demonstration to blame the ruling AK Party (AKP) government for the mining disaster in western Turkey, in Istanbul May 17, 2014. Tuesday's disaster has triggered protests across Turkey, aimed at mine owners accused of ignoring safety for profit, and at Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government, seen as too close to industry bosses and insensitive in its response. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
17 / 19
<p>Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus reacts after losing their German Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match against Bayern Munich in Berlin May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus reacts after losing their German Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match against more

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus reacts after losing their German Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match against Bayern Munich in Berlin May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
18 / 19
<p>Serbian army soldiers evacuate a boy from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, May 17, 2014. Emergency services pulled seven dead bodies from flooded homes in Bosnia on Saturday and soldiers rushed to free hundreds of people stranded in a school in Serbia during the worst floods to hit the Balkans in over a century. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Serbian army soldiers evacuate a boy from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, more

2014年 5月 18日 星期日

Serbian army soldiers evacuate a boy from a flooded house in the town of Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade, May 17, 2014. Emergency services pulled seven dead bodies from flooded homes in Bosnia on Saturday and soldiers rushed to free hundreds of people stranded in a school in Serbia during the worst floods to hit the Balkans in over a century. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
19 / 19
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 17日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 16日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 15日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 5月 14日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐