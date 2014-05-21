版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 21日 星期三 20:35 BJT

Martial law in Thailand

<p>Soldiers provide security at the Army Club before Thailand's army chief begins meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis, in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Soldiers provide security at the Army Club before Thailand's army chief begins meeting with groups and orgamore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Soldiers provide security at the Army Club before Thailand's army chief begins meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis, in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers stand guard near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers stand guard near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok Mamore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers stand guard near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
2 / 24
<p>A Thai soldier stands in front of the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai soldier stands in front of the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A Thai soldier stands in front of the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
3 / 24
<p>A morning commuter passes behind a machine gun mounted on a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A morning commuter passes behind a machine gun mounted on a military vehicle after Thai army took positionsmore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A morning commuter passes behind a machine gun mounted on a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers prepare to deploy around the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers prepare to deploy around the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmethamore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers prepare to deploy around the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
5 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers man a checkpoint near pro-government "red shirt" supporters encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers man a checkpoint near pro-government "red shirt" supporters encampment in suburbs of Bangkok more

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers man a checkpoint near pro-government "red shirt" supporters encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 24
<p>A Thai soldier stands in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai soldier stands in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangmore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A Thai soldier stands in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
7 / 24
<p>Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha (2nd R) arrives to give a news conference at the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha (2nd R) arrives to give a news conference at the Army Club in Banmore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha (2nd R) arrives to give a news conference at the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 24
<p>A Thai soldier mans a machine gun in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A Thai soldier mans a machine gun in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A Thai soldier mans a machine gun in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
9 / 24
<p>A soldier mans a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A soldier mans a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A soldier mans a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers take their position in front of a wall with graffiti in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers take their position in front of a wall with graffiti in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers take their position in front of a wall with graffiti in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May more

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers stand under a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they take their positions outside the headquarters of Royal Thai Police in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers stand under a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they take their positions outsmore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers stand under a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they take their positions outside the headquarters of Royal Thai Police in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
13 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers check a taxi near the site where pro-government "red shirt" supporters gather, in the suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa</p>

Thai soldiers check a taxi near the site where pro-government "red shirt" supporters gather, in the suburbsmore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers check a taxi near the site where pro-government "red shirt" supporters gather, in the suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
14 / 24
<p>A man takes pictures of a soldier sitting in a military vehicle, with a machine gun mounted on it, after the Thai army took their positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man takes pictures of a soldier sitting in a military vehicle, with a machine gun mounted on it, after thmore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A man takes pictures of a soldier sitting in a military vehicle, with a machine gun mounted on it, after the Thai army took their positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May more

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 24
<p>A Thai soldier walks in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai soldier walks in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkmore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A Thai soldier walks in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
17 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers take up a position on a main road in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thai soldiers take up a position on a main road in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers take up a position on a main road in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
18 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers stand in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers stand in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkomore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers stand in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
19 / 24
<p>Soldiers rest in the shade after providing security at the Army club where Thailand army chief holds meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Soldiers rest in the shade after providing security at the Army club where Thailand army chief holds meetinmore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Soldiers rest in the shade after providing security at the Army club where Thailand army chief holds meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers walk near a checkpoint on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thai soldiers walk near a checkpoint on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers walk near a checkpoint on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Thai soldier directs traffic on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A Thai soldier directs traffic on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwatmore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

A Thai soldier directs traffic on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
22 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester wearing a hat with Thai national colors, the symbol of protesters, reads morning papers inside the encampment in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester wearing a hat with Thai national colors, the symbol of protesters, reads mornimore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

An anti-government protester wearing a hat with Thai national colors, the symbol of protesters, reads morning papers inside the encampment in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
23 / 24
<p>Thai soldiers unpack their belonging at a checkpoint near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers unpack their belonging at a checkpoint near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampmemore

2014年 5月 21日 星期三

Thai soldiers unpack their belonging at a checkpoint near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Detroit house auction

Detroit house auction

下一个

Detroit house auction

Detroit house auction

The city of Detroit and the Detroit Land Bank are auctioning off homes throughout the city to try and aid communities with abandoned homes.

2014年 5月 21日
Clashes at Nairobi university

Clashes at Nairobi university

Students and police clash at the University of Nairobi.

2014年 5月 21日
Civil War Days

Civil War Days

Re-enactors dress in period costumes to recreate battle scenes from the Civil War.

2014年 5月 19日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 5月 17日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐