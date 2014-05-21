Martial law in Thailand
Soldiers provide security at the Army Club before Thailand's army chief begins meeting with groups and orgamore
Soldiers provide security at the Army Club before Thailand's army chief begins meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis, in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers stand guard near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok Mamore
Thai soldiers stand guard near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier stands in front of the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier stands in front of the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A morning commuter passes behind a machine gun mounted on a military vehicle after Thai army took positionsmore
A morning commuter passes behind a machine gun mounted on a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers prepare to deploy around the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmethamore
Thai soldiers prepare to deploy around the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers man a checkpoint near pro-government "red shirt" supporters encampment in suburbs of Bangkok more
Thai soldiers man a checkpoint near pro-government "red shirt" supporters encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Thai soldier stands in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangmore
A Thai soldier stands in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha (2nd R) arrives to give a news conference at the Army Club in Banmore
Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha (2nd R) arrives to give a news conference at the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai soldier mans a machine gun in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A Thai soldier mans a machine gun in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A soldier mans a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERSmore
A soldier mans a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers take their position in front of a wall with graffiti in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERSmore
Thai soldiers take their position in front of a wall with graffiti in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May more
Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers stand under a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they take their positions outsmore
Thai soldiers stand under a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they take their positions outside the headquarters of Royal Thai Police in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers check a taxi near the site where pro-government "red shirt" supporters gather, in the suburbsmore
Thai soldiers check a taxi near the site where pro-government "red shirt" supporters gather, in the suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A man takes pictures of a soldier sitting in a military vehicle, with a machine gun mounted on it, after thmore
A man takes pictures of a soldier sitting in a military vehicle, with a machine gun mounted on it, after the Thai army took their positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May more
Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Thai soldier walks in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkmore
A Thai soldier walks in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai soldiers take up a position on a main road in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Thai soldiers take up a position on a main road in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Thai soldiers stand in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkomore
Thai soldiers stand in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Soldiers rest in the shade after providing security at the Army club where Thailand army chief holds meetinmore
Soldiers rest in the shade after providing security at the Army club where Thailand army chief holds meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers walk near a checkpoint on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/more
Thai soldiers walk near a checkpoint on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A Thai soldier directs traffic on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwatmore
A Thai soldier directs traffic on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
An anti-government protester wearing a hat with Thai national colors, the symbol of protesters, reads mornimore
An anti-government protester wearing a hat with Thai national colors, the symbol of protesters, reads morning papers inside the encampment in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers unpack their belonging at a checkpoint near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampmemore
Thai soldiers unpack their belonging at a checkpoint near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
