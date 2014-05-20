Clashes at Nairobi university
Riot police use batons on a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. Public university students started their protests against the planned hiking of fees and lowering of maximum loans awarded to students by the Higher Education Loans Board. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A riot policeman uses his baton to hit a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student cries as she surrenders after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen use batons to beat up a rioting University of Nairobi student in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen accost rioting University of Nairobi students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student is forced to lift a stone block after he was detained following riots in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student cries as she surrenders after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
University of Nairobi students cry as they surrender after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A female student is beaten by riot policemen during as university students protest in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A University of Nairobi student cries as he attempts to climb through a broken glass door after police released teargas to disperse them inside their lecture rooms in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Photojournalists run away from a flare after police released teargas in a bid to disperse rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police chase students out of a room during rioting by university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
An injured student sits with her fellow university students who were detained for rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014.REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A student is hit by riot police during rioting by university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Riot police retreat from teargas during rioting by university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Riot police detain University of Nairobi students who were rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot policemen with batons try to stop University of Nairobi students from rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A University of Nairobi student throws a stone after police released teargas in a bid to disperse rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police walk across the University of Nairobi lawn after dispersing rioting students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A riot policeman uses his baton to hit rioting University of Nairobi students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police detain University of Nairobi students who were rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A photojournalist runs away from a flare after police released teargas in a bid to disperse rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
University of Nairobi students walk in a line after they were detained following riots in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A policeman extinguishes a burning barricade erected by rioting university students in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police detain University of Nairobi students who were rioting in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
