Operation "Our Sea"

Migrants from Sub-Saharian areas stand on a rescue boat of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio after being rescued in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 14, 2014. Italy's navy ship San Giorgio is one of five vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea south of Sicily - known as Mare Nostrum or "Our Sea" - to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in October in which 366 drowned a mile from the island of Lampedusa. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino