Operation "Our Sea"
Migrants from Sub-Saharian areas stand on a rescue boat of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio after being rescued in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 14, 2014. Italy's navy ship San Giorgio is one of five vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea south of Sicily - known as Mare Nostrum or "Our Sea" - to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in October in which 366 drowned a mile from the island of Lampedusa. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
The Captain of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio Mr. Aldo Dolfini poses in the control room during a patrolling operation in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
The crew of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio gather in the morning on the ship's flight deck during a patrol in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Migrants from Sub-Saharian areas receive bottles of water on a rescue boat of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio after being rescued in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A crew member of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio watches the sunshine during a patrol in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Migrants from Sub-Saharian areas stand on a rescue boat of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio after being rescued in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Italy's Navy ship Vega brings some Sub-Saharian migrants to Italian coasts after a rescue operation in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Crew member of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio look on during a rescue operation in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Migrants from Sub-Saharian areas stand on a landing craft of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio after being rescued in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Migrants from Sub-Saharian areas stand on a landing craft of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio after being rescued in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A welcome note with basic instructions is seen in the first aid area of Italy's navy ship San Giorgio during a patrolling operation in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Around 250 migrants from Sub-Saharian areas are hosted on a landing craft of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio after being rescued in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Crew members of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio use smartphones at the sunset on the ship's deck during a patrolling operation in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Identification laces for migrants' personal belongings are seen in the sanitary area of Italy's navy ship San Giorgio during a patrolling operation in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A crew member of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio prepares the identification laces for migrants' personal belongings in the sanitary area during a patrolling operation in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Lybian coasts May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Crew members of the helicopter working with Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio control radars during a patrolling operation in open international waters in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Migrants from Sub-Saharian areas stand on a landing craft of Italy's Navy ship San Giorgio after being rescued in open international water in the Mediterranean Sea between the Italian and the Libyan coasts May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
An Italian soldier plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. More than 100 children were among the 488 migrants rescued by the Italian navy off the Sicilian coast. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants walk as they disembark from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant gestures as she holds her baby after they disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants walk after they disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants stand on a navy ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant plays with a child as they arrive on the Italian Navy ship San Giorgio, at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A child is helped by a Red Cross member as he is disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant feeds her baby milk after they disembarked from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant walks as he disembarks from a navy ship in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
