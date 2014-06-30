版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 1日 星期二 02:13 BJT

Syria's unending war

A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in the Douma neighborhood in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in the Douma neighbomore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in the Douma neighborhood in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Close
1 / 30
Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in central Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in centmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in central Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Close
2 / 30
A man stands on sandbags near a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man stands on sandbags near a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by fomore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A man stands on sandbags near a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
3 / 30
Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's Premore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 30
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare locally made shells on Al-Hamideyeh front in the southern Idlib countryside June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters prepare locally made shells on Al-Hamideyeh front in the southern Idlib countryside more

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare locally made shells on Al-Hamideyeh front in the southern Idlib countryside June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 30
A rebel fighter walks through a hole in a wall on the front line of Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter walks through a hole in a wall on the front line of Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Armore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A rebel fighter walks through a hole in a wall on the front line of Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
6 / 30
Women tend to the wounds of a child after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Damascus suburb of Saqba June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset

Women tend to the wounds of a child after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Presidenmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Women tend to the wounds of a child after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Damascus suburb of Saqba June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Msallam Abd Albaset
Close
7 / 30
Men inspect a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Kallaseh neighborhood June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men inspect a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's Presidemore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Men inspect a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Kallaseh neighborhood June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
8 / 30
A man tries to pull a casualty from under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man tries to pull a casualty from under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists samore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A man tries to pull a casualty from under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
9 / 30
A general view shows damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Ansari neighborhood June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A general view shows damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Ansari neighborhood June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A general view shows damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Ansari neighborhood June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
10 / 30
Members of the Civil Defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Members of the Civil Defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Symore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Members of the Civil Defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
11 / 30
A man is seen at a damaged site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Katerji district in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man is seen at a damaged site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's Presidmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A man is seen at a damaged site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Katerji district in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
12 / 30
Civil Defence members and civilians carry a casualty at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Civil Defence members and civilians carry a casualty at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs drmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Civil Defence members and civilians carry a casualty at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
13 / 30
A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal tomore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Kalaseh neighbourhood in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
14 / 30
A girl stands on rubble as she looks at the damage at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

A girl stands on rubble as she looks at the damage at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by fmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A girl stands on rubble as she looks at the damage at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
15 / 30
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loymore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
16 / 30
Men salvage belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men salvage belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syriamore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Men salvage belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
17 / 30
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are positioned in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad whmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are positioned in the Maysaloun neighbourhood in Aleppo May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
18 / 30
Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background fmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background from a village they claim to be shelling, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
19 / 30
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Mork, northern Hama countryside May 18, 2014. Picture taken May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Mork,more

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Mork, northern Hama countryside May 18, 2014. Picture taken May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 30
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud more

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
21 / 30
Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile frommore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the town of Mareh in the countryside north of Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
22 / 30
Free Syrian Army fighters look at the sky as they stand on a truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters look at the sky as they stand on a truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun in Maaratmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Free Syrian Army fighters look at the sky as they stand on a truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
23 / 30
New Free Syrian Army recruits run as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

New Free Syrian Army recruits run as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 1more

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
New Free Syrian Army recruits run as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
24 / 30
New Free Syrian Army recruits receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

New Free Syrian Army recruits receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
New Free Syrian Army recruits receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
25 / 30
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bustan al-Basha district in Aleppo May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
26 / 30
Residents inspect the damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Al-Kallaseh in Aleppo May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef

Residents inspect the damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Basmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Residents inspect the damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Al-Kallaseh in Aleppo May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef
Close
27 / 30
A man, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, is treated inside a hospital in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

A man, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, is treated inside a hospital in Kfar Zeita village in more

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
A man, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, is treated inside a hospital in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
28 / 30
An Islamist rebel fighter reads a book while resting next to a weapon in the Hama countryside May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

An Islamist rebel fighter reads a book while resting next to a weapon in the Hama countryside May 17, 2014. Rmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
An Islamist rebel fighter reads a book while resting next to a weapon in the Hama countryside May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
29 / 30
Mohamed Faydallah, 43, poses with his baby son for a picture inside his house in Aleppo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef

Mohamed Faydallah, 43, poses with his baby son for a picture inside his house in Aleppo May 15, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 7月 1日 星期二
Mohamed Faydallah, 43, poses with his baby son for a picture inside his house in Aleppo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aref Haj Youssef
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Battle for Iraq

Battle for Iraq

下一个

Battle for Iraq

Battle for Iraq

Iraqi forces prepare to take the offensive.

2014年 6月 30日
Nigerian mall bombed

Nigerian mall bombed

A bomb tears through a crowded shopping district in Abuja during rush hour, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year.

2014年 6月 28日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 6月 28日
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.

2014年 6月 27日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐