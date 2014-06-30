Syria's unending war
A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in the Douma neighbomore
Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in centmore
A man stands on sandbags near a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by fomore
Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's Premore
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare locally made shells on Al-Hamideyeh front in the southern Idlib countryside more
A rebel fighter walks through a hole in a wall on the front line of Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Armore
Women tend to the wounds of a child after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Presidenmore
Men inspect a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's Presidemore
A man tries to pull a casualty from under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists samore
A general view shows damaged buildings in Aleppo's al-Ansari neighborhood June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Members of the Civil Defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Symore
A man is seen at a damaged site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's Presidmore
Civil Defence members and civilians carry a casualty at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs drmore
A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal tomore
A girl stands on rubble as she looks at the damage at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by fmore
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loymore
Men salvage belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syriamore
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad whmore
Syrian army soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad walk on Hilan Hill, as smoke rises in the background fmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Mork,more
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed houses at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud more
Residents try to pull a man out from under rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a Scud missile frommore
Free Syrian Army fighters look at the sky as they stand on a truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun in Maaratmore
New Free Syrian Army recruits run as they receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 1more
New Free Syrian Army recruits receive military training to join Jabhet Thowar Syria in Idlib May 19, 2014. REUmore
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a self-made rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inmore
Residents inspect the damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Basmore
A man, affected by what activists say was a gas attack, is treated inside a hospital in Kfar Zeita village in more
An Islamist rebel fighter reads a book while resting next to a weapon in the Hama countryside May 17, 2014. Rmore
Mohamed Faydallah, 43, poses with his baby son for a picture inside his house in Aleppo May 15, 2014. REUTERSmore
下一个
Battle for Iraq
Iraqi forces prepare to take the offensive.
Nigerian mall bombed
A bomb tears through a crowded shopping district in Abuja during rush hour, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year.
Inside North Korea
Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.