Hunting Boko Haram

<p>Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state have gathered in the camp and volunteered to hunt for the Islamist militant group Boko Haram for the local government. The local government gives them two meals per day, according to the hunters. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>A man shows off the powers of his charms by putting fire to his neck at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>A man makes charms at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri, Nigeria, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>A traditional hunter poses for a picture at a camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>A man makes homemade bullets at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>A man shows a homemade bullet at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>Mohammed Chiari, commander of a vigilante group of traditional hunters, poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>A vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>Homemade bullets are seen at a camp of a vigilante group of traditional hunters in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

<p>A vigilante group of traditional hunters with their weapons poses for a picture at the hunters' camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 5月 22日 星期四

