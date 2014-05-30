Coup in Thailand
A girl has her photo taken with soldiers at they take up position at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup promore
A soldier holds his weapon and flowers received from members of a pro-army group that came to a barrack in cenmore
A boy jokes with soldiers at their position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup pmore
Soldiers help an elderly person while manning their positions at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protestmore
Soldiers take position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathermore
Police officers march past a poster of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as roads are blocked around the Victmore
A protester against military rule scuffles with soldiers at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/more
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 27, 2014more
A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Vicmore
People hold signs and sing during a gathering of a pro-military group at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok Maymore
A Thai soldier receives roses from a pro-army group outside the Army Club in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Chamore
Former Thai Education Minister Chaturon Chaisang, who had been on the run after refusing to turn himself in tomore
Protesters against military rule face soldiers at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir more
A protester against military rule holds a sign in front of soldiers deployed to the Victory monument where promore
A protester against military rule is comforted by a fellow protester as they stand in front of policemen deplomore
Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha is accompanied by his officers as he addresses reporters at the Royamore
A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Vicmore
Reporters take pictures of a protester against military rule holding a sign at the Victory Monument in Bangkokmore
Soldiers look through their shields as they face protesters against military rule in Bangkok May 25, 2014. REUmore
A policeman and soldiers help a woman who showed her support for the army to safety and away from protesters amore
An injured protester is taken away by soldiers during a protest against military rule at Bangkok's shopping dimore
Thai soldiers patrol on a road near an army club during a military coup in Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athitmore
People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) leader Suthep Thaugsuban waves to media as he leaves the criminal more
Thai soldiers take position in front of a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as their unit dismantlmore
A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkomore
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal Plaza to take them back home after the cmore
Anti-government protesters get ready to leave their main encampment after the coup was declared in Bangkok Maymore
A Thai soldier takes cover during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all more
Media microphones are placed next to a television broadcasting an address by Thailand's army chief General Pramore
Soldiers block the access to the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions more
下一个
D-Day: The sixth of June
Images from the Allied landings at Normandy.
Coup protests in Thailand
Protesters confront troops and police as they demonstrate against the coup in Bangkok.
Iraq's militant threat
Clashes between Iraqi security forces and militant groups.
Battle for Donetsk
Ukrainian forces fight with separatists in the city of Donetsk .
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.