Thai protesters head home

<p>Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal Plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 5月 23日

Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal Plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Anti-government protesters board a bus at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 5月 23日 星期五

Anti-government protesters board a bus at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Anti-government protesters carrying their belongings board buses to head home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

2014年 5月 23日 星期五

Anti-government protesters carrying their belongings board buses to head home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>Anti-government protesters wait at the Royal Plaza for transportation home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 5月 23日 星期五

Anti-government protesters wait at the Royal Plaza for transportation home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Anti-government protesters get ready to leave their main encampment after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 5月 23日 星期五

Anti-government protesters get ready to leave their main encampment after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An armed Thai soldier stands near a bus filled with anti-government protesters heading home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

2014年 5月 23日 星期五

An armed Thai soldier stands near a bus filled with anti-government protesters heading home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 5月 23日 星期五

Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Anti-government protesters waiting at the Royal Plaza for transportation home stand behind a soldier after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 5月 23日 星期五

Anti-government protesters waiting at the Royal Plaza for transportation home stand behind a soldier after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An anti-government protester has a picture taken with a soldier taking up position at the Democracy monument after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 5月 23日 星期五

An anti-government protester has a picture taken with a soldier taking up position at the Democracy monument after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Anti-government protesters waiting at the Royal Plaza for transportation home talk to soldiers after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 5月 23日 星期五

Anti-government protesters waiting at the Royal Plaza for transportation home talk to soldiers after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Anti-government protesters waiting for transportation home have their picture taken as soldiers take up position at the Democracy monument after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 5月 23日 星期五

Anti-government protesters waiting for transportation home have their picture taken as soldiers take up position at the Democracy monument after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Thai soldiers stand as anti-government protesters board a bus to head home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

2014年 5月 23日 星期五

Thai soldiers stand as anti-government protesters board a bus to head home, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Flood of a century

Flood of a century

Flood of a century

Flood of a century

The heaviest rains and floods in 120 years hit Bosnia and Serbia.

2014年 5月 22日
Hunting Boko Haram

Hunting Boko Haram

Traditional hunters volunteer to hunt for the Islamist militant group in Nigeria.

2014年 5月 22日
Fighting in Sudan

Fighting in Sudan

Troops recapture the strategic Daldako area from rebels.

2014年 5月 22日
Martial law in Thailand

Martial law in Thailand

The Thai army declares martial law after months of anti-government protest.

2014年 5月 21日

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

