California college town grieves

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Lisa Kitson (L-R), 20, Jason Dahn, 20, Ariana Richmond, 20, and Melissa Barthelemy, 36, march between drive-by shooting crime scenes in a protest against sexual violence and hate crimes, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. Twenty-two year old Elliot Rodger killed six people before taking his own life in a rampage through a California college town shortly after he posted a threatening video railing against women, police said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Lisa Kitson (L-R), 20, Jason Dahn, 20, Ariana Richmond, 20, and Melissa Barthelemy, 36, march between drive-by shooting crime scenes in a protest against sexual violence and hate crimes, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. Twenty-two year old Elliot Rodger killed six people before taking his own life in a rampage through a California college town shortly after he posted a threatening video railing against women, police said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Ariana Richmond (R), 20, and Jason Dahn, 20, chalk on the sidewalk at a drive-by shooting crime scene as they march in a protest against sexual violence and hate crimes, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Ariana Richmond (R), 20, and Jason Dahn, 20, chalk on the sidewalk at a drive-by shooting crime scene as they march in a protest against sexual violence and hate crimes, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People listen to a memorial service for the victims of the shootings in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People listen to a memorial service for the victims of the shootings in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Susana Abdurahman cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Susana Abdurahman cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People leave a memorial service for the victims of the shootings in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People leave a memorial service for the victims of the shootings in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martinez outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The vehicle of the alleged shooter is pictured at one of crime scenes after a series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathon Alcorn

The vehicle of the alleged shooter is pictured at one of crime scenes after a series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathon Alcorn
UC Santa Barbara students react near one of the crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students react near one of the crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A picture of Elliot Rodger is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A picture of Elliot Rodger is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A man points near one of the multiple crime scenes after a series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathon Alcorn

A man points near one of the multiple crime scenes after a series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathon Alcorn
A map of the shooter's movement is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, California May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A map of the shooter's movement is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, California May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Police tape is seen after a drive-by shooter went on a night time rampage near a Santa Barbara university campus that left six people dead, including the attacker, and seven others wounded, authorities said Saturday, in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Police tape is seen after a drive-by shooter went on a night time rampage near a Santa Barbara university campus that left six people dead, including the attacker, and seven others wounded, authorities said Saturday, in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A wrecked black BMW sedan is pictured on the street after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A wrecked black BMW sedan is pictured on the street after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A man looks through a window with bullet holes at a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man looks through a window with bullet holes at a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Media wait outside the home of director Peter Rodger in Woodland Hills, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Media wait outside the home of director Peter Rodger in Woodland Hills, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Investigators leave an apartment complex where a body was found from Friday night's shooting rampage, in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Investigators leave an apartment complex where a body was found from Friday night's shooting rampage, in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A window with bullet holes is pictured at the I.V. Deli Mart after a series of drive-by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A window with bullet holes is pictured at the I.V. Deli Mart after a series of drive-by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
UC Santa Barbara students embrace at a makeshift shrine outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students embrace at a makeshift shrine outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Santa Barbara sheriff deputies stand in the street at one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Santa Barbara sheriff deputies stand in the street at one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Media wait outside the home of director Peter Rodger in Woodland Hills, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Media wait outside the home of director Peter Rodger in Woodland Hills, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Police yellow markers are seen after a drive-by shooter went on a night time rampage in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Police yellow markers are seen after a drive-by shooter went on a night time rampage in Isla Vista, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Blood is seen inside the I.V. Deli after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

Blood is seen inside the I.V. Deli after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight march and vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight march and vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
UCSB student Derrick Hayes wipes away tears outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UCSB student Derrick Hayes wipes away tears outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootings that left 7 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A couple comfort each other after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein

A couple comfort each other after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Klein
A woman places a flowers at a makeshift shrine outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A woman places a flowers at a makeshift shrine outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
