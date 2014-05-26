California college town grieves
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Lisa Kitson (L-R), 20, Jason Dahn, 20, Ariana Richmondmore
University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Ariana Richmond (R), 20, and Jason Dahn, 20, chalk on more
People listen to a memorial service for the victims of the shootings in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Bmore
Susana Abdurahman cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martmore
People leave a memorial service for the victims of the shootings in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbamore
Jose Cardoso, 50, cries in front of a makeshift memorial for 20-year-old UCSB student Christopher Michael-Martmore
The vehicle of the alleged shooter is pictured at one of crime scenes after a series of drive-by shootings in more
UC Santa Barbara students react near one of the crime scenes after series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vimore
A picture of Elliot Rodger is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phimore
A man points near one of the multiple crime scenes after a series of drive-by shootings in the Isla Vista sectmore
A map of the shooter's movement is displayed during a news conference in Santa Barbara, California May 24, 201more
Police tape is seen after a drive-by shooter went on a night time rampage near a Santa Barbara university campmore
A wrecked black BMW sedan is pictured on the street after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dmore
A man looks through a window with bullet holes at a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of drimore
Media wait outside the home of director Peter Rodger in Woodland Hills, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Investigators leave an apartment complex where a body was found from Friday night's shooting rampage, in Isla more
A window with bullet holes is pictured at the I.V. Deli Mart after a series of drive-by shootings that left 6 more
UC Santa Barbara students embrace at a makeshift shrine outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes aftermore
Santa Barbara sheriff deputies stand in the street at one of nine crime scenes after series of drive -by shootmore
Media wait outside the home of director Peter Rodger in Woodland Hills, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014.more
Police yellow markers are seen after a drive-by shooter went on a night time rampage in Isla Vista, May 24, 20more
Blood is seen inside the I.V. Deli after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vmore
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight march and vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, Maymore
UCSB student Derrick Hayes wipes away tears outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series of dmore
A couple comfort each other after a series of drive -by shootings that left 6 people dead in the Isla Vista semore
A woman places a flowers at a makeshift shrine outside a deli that was one of nine crime scenes after series omore
UC Santa Barbara students attend a candlelight vigil in the Isla Vista section of Santa Barbara, May 24, 2014.more
下一个
Operation "Our Sea"
Italy works to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in which 366 drowned a mile from Sicily.
Thai protesters head home
Anti-government protesters home home following the coup.
Flood of a century
The heaviest rains and floods in 120 years hit Bosnia and Serbia.
Hunting Boko Haram
Traditional hunters volunteer to hunt for the Islamist militant group in Nigeria.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.