California college town grieves

University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) students Lisa Kitson (L-R), 20, Jason Dahn, 20, Ariana Richmond, 20, and Melissa Barthelemy, 36, march between drive-by shooting crime scenes in a protest against sexual violence and hate crimes, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California May 26, 2014. Twenty-two year old Elliot Rodger killed six people before taking his own life in a rampage through a California college town shortly after he posted a threatening video railing against women, police said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

