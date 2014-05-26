Pope in the Holy Land
Pope Francis touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City Mamore
Pope Francis listens to a children's choir during a reception at the residence of Israel's President Shimon Pemore
Pope Francis and Israel's President Shimon Peres plant an olive tree after their meeting at the president's remore
Pope Francis waves as he arrives for a meeting at the Church of Gethsemane in Jerusalem May 26, 2014. REUTERS/more
Pope Francis touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City Mamore
A message written by Pope Francis is seen in the Yad Vashem guest book after he attended a ceremony in the Halmore
Pope Francis touches the wall that divides Israel from the West Bank, on his way to celebrate a mass in Mangermore
Israel's President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walk with Pope Francis on the red carpetmore
Israel's President Shimon Peres stands with Pope Francis during a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion internationmore
Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew walks with Pope Francis outside the Church of the Holy Sepumore
Pope Francis looks out a helicopter window upon his arrival to the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 25, 2014. Rmore
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap as he speaks during a mass at Amman International Stadium May 24, 2more
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to Manger Square to lead an open-air mass in the West Bank town more
Pope Francis and Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew kneel to kiss the Stone of Unction, traditionally claimemore
Security personnel take cover as a Pope Francis' helicopter lands on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem May 25, 2014. more
Pope Francis prays at the edge of the Jordan River, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Allan/Royal Palace
Israeli children hold up flags as they greet Pope Francis on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, May 25, 2014. REUTERSmore
Pope Francis meets Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 25, 2014. REUTERmore
Pope Francis celebrates a mass in Manger Square next to the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bmore
A woman prays as she awaits the arrival of Pope Francis at Manger Square, outside the Church of Nativity in thmore
Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania walk with Pope Francis during a welcoming ceremony in Amman, May 24, 20more
People gather for an open-air mass led by Pope Francis at Manger Square in the West Bank town of Bethlehem Maymore
Pope Francis reviews the honour guard upon his arrival at Queen Alia International airport in Amman May 24, 20more
Pope Francis greets a child before celebrating a mass at Amman International Stadium May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhmore
A man holds a Lebanon flag during a mass headed by Pope Francis at Amman International Stadium May 24, 2014. Rmore
下一个
California college town grieves
Isla Vista mourns the deaths of six college students killed by a gunman on a drive-by shooting spree.
Operation "Our Sea"
Italy works to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in which 366 drowned a mile from Sicily.
Thai protesters head home
Anti-government protesters home home following the coup.
Flood of a century
The heaviest rains and floods in 120 years hit Bosnia and Serbia.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.