Battle for Donetsk
A heavily armed pro-Russian rebel mans a newly erected barricade on the airport road of the eastern Ukrainian more
A boy walks by as firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire at the sports arena "Druzhba" (Friendship), which more
A heavily armed pro-Russian rebel mans a newly erected barricade on the airport road of the eastern Ukrainian more
A couple walks past a wrecked Kamaz truck as they flee an area near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. REUTERS/more
A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airportmore
A pro-Russian rebel armed with an anti-tank weapon mans a newly erected barricade along the airport road of thmore
People stand near belongings of separatists killed in a fight with pro-Ukrainian forces outside a morgue in Domore
Locals stand by a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pool of blood is seen on the tarmac next to a wrecked military truck near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. more
A local takes photos of a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airport May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetskmore
A military truck with armed pro-Russian militants drives through a police check-point towards the airport of tmore
A local and a news photographer run for cover near Donetsk international airport during heavy fighting May 26,more
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires decoy flares over a residential area moments after attacking Donetsmore
A family takes shelter in a building near Donetsk international airport during heavy fighting May 26, 2014. REmore
Unidentified men are seen in front of a sign directing traffic to Donetsk's International airport at the eastemore
A rebel takes cover in a building near Donetsk international airport during heavy fighting May 26, 2014. REUTEmore
Smoke billows from Donetsk international airport during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and pro-Russian forcemore
People run for cover near Donetsk international airport during heavy fighting May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behmore
Smoke billows behind the main terminal of Donetsk international airport during heavy fighting between Ukrainiamore
Smoke rises from Donetsk international airport during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and pro-Russian forces more
Passengers and their suitcases are seen at a blocked junction close to the airport at the eastern Ukrainian cimore
The air traffic control tower of Donetsk international airport is seen in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsmore
The terminal of Donetsk international airport is seen behind a cemetery at the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetmore
下一个
Pope in the Holy Land
Pope Francis visits the Mideast.
California college town grieves
Isla Vista mourns the deaths of six college students killed by a gunman on a drive-by shooting spree.
Operation "Our Sea"
Italy works to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in which 366 drowned a mile from Sicily.
Thai protesters head home
Anti-government protesters home home following the coup.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.