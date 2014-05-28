版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 29日 星期四 00:45 BJT

Coup protests in Thailand

A protester against military rule throws a plastic garbage bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A protester against military rule throws a plastic garbage bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monumenmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
A protester against military rule throws a plastic garbage bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 16
Policemen link arms near a military vehicle vandalized by the protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Policemen link arms near a military vehicle vandalized by the protesters against military rule at Victory Monumore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Policemen link arms near a military vehicle vandalized by the protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 16
Protesters against military rule display a placard as they walk near soldiers standing guard during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Protesters against military rule display a placard as they walk near soldiers standing guard during a rally atmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Protesters against military rule display a placard as they walk near soldiers standing guard during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 16
A protester against military rule cries as she holds up her government identity card during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A protester against military rule cries as she holds up her government identity card during a rally at Victorymore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
A protester against military rule cries as she holds up her government identity card during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 16
A protester against military rule throws a trash bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A protester against military rule throws a trash bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
A protester against military rule throws a trash bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
5 / 16
Soldiers hold their shields as they pull back after objects are thrown at them by protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Soldiers hold their shields as they pull back after objects are thrown at them by protesters against military more

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Soldiers hold their shields as they pull back after objects are thrown at them by protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 16
Protesters against military rule try to overturn a military vehicle after a scuffle with soldiers during at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Protesters against military rule try to overturn a military vehicle after a scuffle with soldiers during at Vimore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Protesters against military rule try to overturn a military vehicle after a scuffle with soldiers during at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 16
Protesters scuffle with soldiers during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Protesters scuffle with soldiers during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Cmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Protesters scuffle with soldiers during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 16
A policeman falls on the ground after he was hit by a rock during a scuffle with protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A policeman falls on the ground after he was hit by a rock during a scuffle with protesters against military rmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
A policeman falls on the ground after he was hit by a rock during a scuffle with protesters against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 16
Soldiers leave on a vehicle after a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers leave on a vehicle after a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkokmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Soldiers leave on a vehicle after a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 16
Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different object are thrown at them during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different object are thrown at them during a confrontation with anmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different object are thrown at them during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 16
Protesters against military rule hit soldiers with a traffic metal railing during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Protesters against military rule hit soldiers with a traffic metal railing during a scuffle at Victory Monumenmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Protesters against military rule hit soldiers with a traffic metal railing during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
12 / 16
Policemen stand around a vandalized army vehicle after a brief confrontation between anti-coup protesters and military at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Policemen stand around a vandalized army vehicle after a brief confrontation between anti-coup protesters and more

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Policemen stand around a vandalized army vehicle after a brief confrontation between anti-coup protesters and military at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 16
An injured policeman is treated inside an ambulance during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

An injured policeman is treated inside an ambulance during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Vimore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
An injured policeman is treated inside an ambulance during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 16
Military policemen hold their weapons as they are surrounded by a mob during a confrontation between anti-coup protesters and military at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Military policemen hold their weapons as they are surrounded by a mob during a confrontation between anti-coupmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
Military policemen hold their weapons as they are surrounded by a mob during a confrontation between anti-coup protesters and military at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 16
A woman gestures from atop a vandalized army vehicle during a brief confrontation between anti-coup protesters and soldiers at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman gestures from atop a vandalized army vehicle during a brief confrontation between anti-coup protestersmore

2014年 5月 29日 星期四
A woman gestures from atop a vandalized army vehicle during a brief confrontation between anti-coup protesters and soldiers at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Iraq's militant threat

Iraq's militant threat

下一个

Iraq's militant threat

Iraq's militant threat

Clashes between Iraqi security forces and militant groups.

2014年 5月 28日
Battle for Donetsk

Battle for Donetsk

Ukrainian forces fight with separatists in the city of Donetsk .

2014年 5月 27日
Pope in the Holy Land

Pope in the Holy Land

Pope Francis visits the Mideast.

2014年 5月 27日
California college town grieves

California college town grieves

Isla Vista mourns the deaths of six college students killed by a gunman on a drive-by shooting spree.

2014年 5月 27日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐