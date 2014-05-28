Coup protests in Thailand
A protester against military rule throws a plastic garbage bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monumenmore
Policemen link arms near a military vehicle vandalized by the protesters against military rule at Victory Monumore
Protesters against military rule display a placard as they walk near soldiers standing guard during a rally atmore
A protester against military rule cries as she holds up her government identity card during a rally at Victorymore
A protester against military rule throws a trash bin at soldiers during a scuffle at Victory Monument in Bangkmore
Soldiers hold their shields as they pull back after objects are thrown at them by protesters against military more
Protesters against military rule try to overturn a military vehicle after a scuffle with soldiers during at Vimore
Protesters scuffle with soldiers during a rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Cmore
A policeman falls on the ground after he was hit by a rock during a scuffle with protesters against military rmore
Soldiers leave on a vehicle after a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkokmore
Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different object are thrown at them during a confrontation with anmore
Protesters against military rule hit soldiers with a traffic metal railing during a scuffle at Victory Monumenmore
Policemen stand around a vandalized army vehicle after a brief confrontation between anti-coup protesters and more
An injured policeman is treated inside an ambulance during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Vimore
Military policemen hold their weapons as they are surrounded by a mob during a confrontation between anti-coupmore
A woman gestures from atop a vandalized army vehicle during a brief confrontation between anti-coup protestersmore
下一个
Iraq's militant threat
Clashes between Iraqi security forces and militant groups.
Battle for Donetsk
Ukrainian forces fight with separatists in the city of Donetsk .
Pope in the Holy Land
Pope Francis visits the Mideast.
California college town grieves
Isla Vista mourns the deaths of six college students killed by a gunman on a drive-by shooting spree.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.