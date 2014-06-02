CAR's dividing line
A sick girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014.
A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014.
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014.
A Seleka fighter smokes in a Seleka base in Grimari May 31, 2014.
A man from the Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters drive in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters stand in line at a Seleka base in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Children from the Peul tribe stand in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters rest in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
French soldiers walk towards Seleka fighters in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe hold their children in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat (L) and General Mussa Bashir El-Badawi pose for a photograph in Bambari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rooster is seen in a vehicle belonging to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter holds his gun in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy from the Peul tribe sits in a mosque during Friday prayer at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe stand in front of a mosque in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy carries oranges to sell to Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters carry a sick child to her mother, at a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Seleka fighters sit in a vehicle in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carries firewood in front of Seleka fighters in a village between Bambari and Grimari May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
