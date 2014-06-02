Portraits of Tiananmen

Lawyer Kenneth Lam, 46, the former chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Students, poses beside an replica of the Goddess of Democracy statue at The Chinese University of Hong Kong May 30, 2014. Lam, who was studying at the university and was in Beijing supporting mainland students, was in one of the last batches of people to flee Beijing's Tiananmen Square early on June 4, 1989 during the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement. Recalling his memory of the time, Lam said, "I felt shocked and sad when the soldiers used not plastic bullets or water cannons, but machine guns." Lam further said, "I am pleased to see after all these years more people, especially young people, standing on the bright side of humanity, and demanding the issue be redressed." REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close