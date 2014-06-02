Portraits of Tiananmen
Sin Wai-keung, 52, newspaper editor and former news photographer, poses in front of a projection of a photogramore
Lee Cheuk-yan, 57, lawmaker and chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movementmore
Lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (R), 58, and worker Koo Sze-yiu, 67, pose with a mock coffin inside a factory buildinmore
A framed photo of the late Szeto Wah, who was a lawmaker and chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of more
Barrister Martin Lee, 75, a former lawmaker and founding chairman of the Democratic Party, poses with a model more
Local businessman Chan Tat-ching, 70, poses at Victoria Park in Hong Kong May 26, 2014. Chan was the commandermore
Columnist Johnny Lau, 60, a former Hong Kong journalist based in Beijing, poses in front of an installation ofmore
Lawyer Kenneth Lam, 46, the former chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Students, poses beside an replica omore
