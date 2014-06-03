版本:
Syria's wartime election

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma cast their votes in the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Damascus June 3, 2014, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. Syrians voted in an election expected to deliver an overwhelming victory for al-Assad in the midst of a devastating civil war but which his opponents have dismissed as a charade. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma cast their votes in the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Damascus June 3, 2014, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. Syrians voted in an election expected to deliver an overwhelming victory for al-Assad in the midst of a devastating civil war but which his opponents have dismissed as a charade. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
A woman marks her ballot paper at polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A woman marks her ballot paper at polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Supporters of of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad celebrating in front of a polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Supporters of of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad celebrating in front of a polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Syrian police women stand at the entrance of a polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Syrian police women stand at the entrance of a polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Syria's presidential candidate Hassan al-Nouri accompanied by his wife Hazar casts his vote at polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Syria's presidential candidate Hassan al-Nouri accompanied by his wife Hazar casts his vote at polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Muslim and Christian clerics gather inside a tent to express their solidarity with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near a polling station in al-Othman mosque in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Muslim and Christian clerics gather inside a tent to express their solidarity with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near a polling station in al-Othman mosque in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian girl with Free Syrian Army flags drawn on her face attends a protest against the election of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Tripoli, Lebanon June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A Syrian girl with Free Syrian Army flags drawn on her face attends a protest against the election of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Tripoli, Lebanon June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad wave the national flags and chant slogans in front of General Federation of Trade Unions building, during presidential election in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad wave the national flags and chant slogans in front of General Federation of Trade Unions building, during presidential election in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Women cast their votes in the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Women cast their votes in the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A Syrian woman living in Lebanon gestures as she crosses back into Lebanon at the Lebanese-Syrian border in Arida, northern Lebanon June 3, 2014 after voting in the presidential election. REUTERS/Stringer

A Syrian woman living in Lebanon gestures as she crosses back into Lebanon at the Lebanese-Syrian border in Arida, northern Lebanon June 3, 2014 after voting in the presidential election. REUTERS/Stringer
Women walk past election posters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad along a street in Damascus June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Women walk past election posters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad along a street in Damascus June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad celebrate after he formally submitted his nomination to seek re-election in June, in Damascus April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad celebrate after he formally submitted his nomination to seek re-election in June, in Damascus April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A Syrian national living in Beirut holds a Syrian national flag as others gather to cast their votes ahead of the June 3 presidential election at the Syrian Embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut May 28, 2014. Syrians outside the country are allowed to cast ballots at the embassy - as long as they have not left the country illegally. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

A Syrian national living in Beirut holds a Syrian national flag as others gather to cast their votes ahead of the June 3 presidential election at the Syrian Embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut May 28, 2014. Syrians outside the country are allowed to cast ballots at the embassy - as long as they have not left the country illegally. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Iraqi security forces stand guard outside the Syrian Embassy during advance voting in Baghdad May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Iraqi security forces stand guard outside the Syrian Embassy during advance voting in Baghdad May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
A Syrian woman living in Jordan wearing a scarf reads, "There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger" shouts slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and against the establishment of the presidential election, during a demonstration near of the Syrian embassy in Amman May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Syrian woman living in Jordan wearing a scarf reads, "There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger" shouts slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and against the establishment of the presidential election, during a demonstration near of the Syrian embassy in Amman May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrians carry pictures of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and chant slogans as they wait to cross the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria to vote in the presidential election June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

Syrians carry pictures of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and chant slogans as they wait to cross the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria to vote in the presidential election June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah
Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad celebrate after he formally submitted his nomination to seek re-election, in Damascus April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad celebrate after he formally submitted his nomination to seek re-election, in Damascus April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Lebanese protesters join Syrian refugees opposing Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as they hold flags and chant slogans in Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Lebanese protesters join Syrian refugees opposing Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as they hold flags and chant slogans in Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Syrian national living in Beirut casts his vote ahead of the June 3 presidential election as he holds a Syrian national flag with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's picture on it at the Syrian Embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

A Syrian national living in Beirut casts his vote ahead of the June 3 presidential election as he holds a Syrian national flag with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's picture on it at the Syrian Embassy in Yarze, east of Beirut May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A poster showing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Lebanese Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen on a micro bus in al-Qardahah town, near Latakia city May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A poster showing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Lebanese Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen on a micro bus in al-Qardahah town, near Latakia city May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
