Syria's wartime election
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma cast their votes in the country's presidential elections amore
A woman marks her ballot paper at polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Supporters of of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad celebrating in front of a polling center in Damascus June 3more
Syrian police women stand at the entrance of a polling center in Damascus June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Harimore
Syria's presidential candidate Hassan al-Nouri accompanied by his wife Hazar casts his vote at polling center more
Muslim and Christian clerics gather inside a tent to express their solidarity with Syria's President Bashar almore
A Syrian girl with Free Syrian Army flags drawn on her face attends a protest against the election of Syrian Pmore
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad wave the national flags and chant slogans in front of General more
Women cast their votes in the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REmore
A Syrian woman living in Lebanon gestures as she crosses back into Lebanon at the Lebanese-Syrian border in Armore
Women walk past election posters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad along a street in Damascus June 2, 2014.more
Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad celebrate after he formally submitted his nomination to seek remore
A Syrian national living in Beirut holds a Syrian national flag as others gather to cast their votes ahead of more
Iraqi security forces stand guard outside the Syrian Embassy during advance voting in Baghdad May 28, 2014. Rmore
A Syrian woman living in Jordan wearing a scarf reads, "There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messengmore
Syrians carry pictures of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and chant slogans as they wait to cross the Masnaamore
Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad celebrate after he formally submitted his nomination to seek remore
Lebanese protesters join Syrian refugees opposing Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as they hold flags and chamore
A Syrian national living in Beirut casts his vote ahead of the June 3 presidential election as he holds a Syrimore
A poster showing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Lebanese Hezbomore
下一个
Portraits of Tiananmen
Activists, supporters and observers recall their memories of the pro-democracy protest at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
CAR's dividing line
The town of Bambari is regarded as the dividing line between the Christian south and Muslim north in Central African Republic.
Solar-powered plane
The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.
Afghan war: Iconic images
A look back on the iconic images of the long Afghan war.
精选图集
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.