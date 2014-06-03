Syria's wartime election

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma cast their votes in the country's presidential elections at a polling station in Damascus June 3, 2014, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. Syrians voted in an election expected to deliver an overwhelming victory for al-Assad in the midst of a devastating civil war but which his opponents have dismissed as a charade. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

