Legacy of a Romanian mine

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. The sight of a nearby tailings pond that is the product of a decades-old industrial project, has been used by protesters to highlight fears about the potential fallout of the proposed gold mine. State-owned copper miner Cupru Min started that pond in the 1970s under the communist regime when it poured polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals that result from copper extraction over the village of Geamana, not far from Rosia Montana in Alba county. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

