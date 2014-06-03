Thailand's Hunger Games salute
Anti-coup protesters wear paper bags with messages written on them as they flash a three-finger sign from the more
Anti-coup protesters gesture three-finger signs next to a banner with a drawing of the army chief and coup leamore
A protester against military rule gestures by holding up his three middle fingers in the air, as soldiers lookmore
Protesters against military rule gesture by holding up their three middle fingers in the air, during a brief dmore
Protesters against military rule gesture during a brief demonstration at a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 20more
A masked demonstrator gestures during a brief protest against military rule at a shopping mall in Bangkok Junemore
A protester gestures and holds up a sign during a brief protest against military rule at Thammasat University more
Protesters against military rule gesture during a brief demonstration at a shopping mall in Bangkok June 1, 20more
A protester against military rule holds up a sign during a brief protest outside a shopping mall in Bangkok Jumore
Women flash three finger signs from inside a shopping mall during an anti-coup protest in Bangkok June 1, 2014more
Protesters take part in a brief protest against military rule at Thammasat University in Bangkok June 1, 2014.more
Protesters take part in a brief protest against military rule at Thammasat University in Bangkok June 1, 2014.more
下一个
Legacy of a Romanian mine
Protesters use the polluted aftermath of a communist-era mine as a call against the creation of new ones.
Crisis in Ukraine
Our latest images from the standoff in eastern Ukraine.
Syria's wartime election
Syrians vote in an election expected to deliver victory for Bashar al-Assad in the midst of Syria's devastating civil war.
Portraits of Tiananmen
Activists, supporters and observers recall their memories of the pro-democracy protest at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
精选图集
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.