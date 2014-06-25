Caught in east Ukraine crossfire
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a ball inside a school building, which is currently being used amore
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit on their beds inside a school building, which is currently being used as a tmore
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a kite at a school yard, which is currently being used as a tempmore
Women speak at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region neamore
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelmore
Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region nmore
A refugee from eastern Ukraine sits under a tree in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporarmore
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a toy gun inside a school building, which is currently being usemore
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary sheltmore
An elderly woman stands at the entrance of a medical post at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugemore
People spend time at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov regimore
A man sits in a car as a woman washes her legs near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Dmore
A boy plays with toys at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov more
People board a helicopter before traveling to the city of Stavropol near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukramore
A girl sits in a bus as she flees the fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local resident Sergei holds his three-month-old son Kiril as mother Anna looks on near a school where they aremore
People wait for a bus to leave town in the local office of the Communist Party, which organized the residents'more
Sonya, 4, watches as her brother collects water at a pumping station in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamimore
A father hugs his daughter as she prepares to board a bus to leave the fighting area in Slaviansk, June 7, 201more
Children sit in a bus as they flee from fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People gather outside an office of the Russian federal migration service, with children seen playing in the fomore
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in Slaviansmore
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk stand in their temporary accommodation in the townmore
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dmore
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk arrive at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Mmore
A child who has fled from fighting in Slaviansk puts on an Orthodox cross in temporary accommodation in the tomore
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk eat at the canteen of the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in tmore
A doctor examines a baby whose family has fled fighting in Slaviansk, at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Planmore
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play together at a temporary accommodation in thmore
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dmore
