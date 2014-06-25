版本:
Caught in east Ukraine crossfire

A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a ball inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a ball inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit on their beds inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit on their beds inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a kite at a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a kite at a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Women speak at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
Women speak at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A refugee from eastern Ukraine sits under a tree in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
A refugee from eastern Ukraine sits under a tree in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a toy gun inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a toy gun inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
An elderly woman stands at the entrance of a medical post at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
An elderly woman stands at the entrance of a medical post at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People spend time at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
People spend time at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A man sits in a car as a woman washes her legs near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
A man sits in a car as a woman washes her legs near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A boy plays with toys at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
A boy plays with toys at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People board a helicopter before traveling to the city of Stavropol near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2014年 6月 26日
People board a helicopter before traveling to the city of Stavropol near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees from Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A girl sits in a bus as she flees the fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 6月 26日
A girl sits in a bus as she flees the fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local resident Sergei holds his three-month-old son Kiril as mother Anna looks on near a school where they are sheltering in the basement in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 26日
Local resident Sergei holds his three-month-old son Kiril as mother Anna looks on near a school where they are sheltering in the basement in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People wait for a bus to leave town in the local office of the Communist Party, which organized the residents' departure, in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 26日
People wait for a bus to leave town in the local office of the Communist Party, which organized the residents' departure, in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Sonya, 4, watches as her brother collects water at a pumping station in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 26日
Sonya, 4, watches as her brother collects water at a pumping station in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A father hugs his daughter as she prepares to board a bus to leave the fighting area in Slaviansk, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 6月 26日
A father hugs his daughter as she prepares to board a bus to leave the fighting area in Slaviansk, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Children sit in a bus as they flee from fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 6月 26日
Children sit in a bus as they flee from fighting in Slaviansk June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People gather outside an office of the Russian federal migration service, with children seen playing in the foreground, in Belgorod, Russia June 9, 2014. People, many of whom claimed they had recently arrived from Ukraine and called themselves Ukrainian citizens, came to the office of the service to receive the refugee status, according to those present. The Russian Belgorod region shares borders with districts of eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Vladimir Kornev

2014年 6月 26日
People gather outside an office of the Russian federal migration service, with children seen playing in the foreground, in Belgorod, Russia June 9, 2014. People, many of whom claimed they had recently arrived from Ukraine and called themselves Ukrainian citizens, came to the office of the service to receive the refugee status, according to those present. The Russian Belgorod region shares borders with districts of eastern Ukraine. REUTERS/Vladimir Kornev
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 6月 26日
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 6月 26日
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk stand in their temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 6月 26日
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk arrive at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 6月 26日
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk arrive at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A child who has fled from fighting in Slaviansk puts on an Orthodox cross in temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 6月 26日
A child who has fled from fighting in Slaviansk puts on an Orthodox cross in temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk eat at the canteen of the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 6月 26日
Families who have fled fighting in Slaviansk eat at the canteen of the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A doctor examines a baby whose family has fled fighting in Slaviansk, at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 6月 26日
A doctor examines a baby whose family has fled fighting in Slaviansk, at the Makiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant in the town of Makiyivka in eastern Ukraine June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play together at a temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 6月 26日
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play together at a temporary accommodation in the town of Nizhnaya Krinka in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 6月 26日
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
