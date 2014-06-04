Egypt elects Sisi
Egyptians chant slogans in Tahrir square as they arrive to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah amore
A girl wearing a shirt with a picture for former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi poses in front of armore
Egyptians gather at Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in prmore
A street vendor sells memorabilia of former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after his victory in presmore
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in thmore
A man carries his son, wearing a policeman's outfit, as Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former more
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in prmore
A man holds a poster of former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as they gather to celebrate his victormore
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in thmore
Egyptians gather at Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in prmore
A man carries pictures of Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and late president Gamal Abdel-Nasser (R) amore
Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in thmore
Egyptians walk by a poster for former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir square as they arrivemore
