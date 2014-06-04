Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen
A shopper stands in front of a mock tank made by university students, imitating those used during the militarymore
A man and his child pass by a backdrop showing a pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989,more
Lee Cheuk-yan, 57, lawmaker and chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movementmore
Columnist Johnny Lau, 60, a former Hong Kong journalist based in Beijing, poses in front of an installation ofmore
Lawyer Kenneth Lam, 46, the former chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Students, poses beside an replica omore
Sin Wai-keung, 52, newspaper editor and former news photographer, poses in front of a projection of a photogramore
Barrister Martin Lee, 75, a former lawmaker and founding chairman of the Democratic Party, poses with a model more
A protester puts a flower into the barrel of a mock tank during a march in Hong Kong June 1, 2014, three days more
Student protesters chant slogans as they join hundreds of others during a march in Hong Kong June 1, 2014, thrmore
A traffic policeman rides past as hundreds of protesters take to the streets in Hong Kong June 1, 2014, three more
A volunteer holds flowers beside a photograph, about the 1989 pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Sqmore
Pro-democracy activist Lui Yuk-lin shouts during a protest calling for the release of Chinese journalist Gao Ymore
A portrait of Chinese journalist Gao Yu is displayed by a protester in front of the national emblem of China dmore
Visitors watch a video showing Chinese army soldiers entering Tiananmen Square at a museum dedicated to the 19more
A pro-China demonstrator in support of the Chinese government's crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-demmore
Pro-China demonstrators in support of the Chinese government's crackdown on the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-demomore
A man points at a June 4, 1989 issue of a Chinese newspaper report of the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protemore
A visitor walks past a picture showing tens of thousands of people participating in the June 4, 2012 candleligmore
Visitors look at a slideshow of pictures taken during the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, at a museum dedicatmore
A visitor looks at a statue of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong's museum dedicated to the Tiananmen Squarmore
A drawing showing a silhouette of "The Tank Man" is displayed next to a portrait of Ding Zilin, leader of the more
Miniature models of Tiananmen Gate and the Goddess of Democracy are displayed at a museum dedicated to the brumore
A staff member wearing a t-shirt with a message referencing to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, stands in fmore
Legislative Councillor Leung Yiu-chung writes a message on a chalkboard at Hong Kong's first planned museum demore
A visitor stands near a photograph showing a man standing in front of a column of tanks near Beijing's Tiananmmore
Artists work on a statue of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong's first permanent museum dedicated to the brmore
