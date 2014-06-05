版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 5日 星期四 22:20 BJT

Cattle herders of CAR

Men from the Peul tribe sit at the back of a pick-up truck in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic and religious violence since Seleka rebels, who are mostly Muslim, seized power in 2013. Seleka left power in January after 10 months of looting and violence that had prompted the formation of Christian militias known as anti-balaka, who have carried out retaliatory attacks on Muslims. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Men from the Peul tribe sit at the back of a pick-up truck in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. Peul cattle herders are mostly Muslims and they are often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia. Central African Republic has been gripped by ethnic and religious violence since Seleka rebels, who are mostly Muslim, seized power in 2013. Seleka left power in January after 10 months of looting and violence that had prompted the formation of Christian militias known as anti-balaka, who have carried out retaliatory attacks on Muslims. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An armed Seleka soldier walks with children from the Peul tribe in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
An armed Seleka soldier walks with children from the Peul tribe in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe look at Seleka soldiers during a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Women from the Peul tribe look at Seleka soldiers during a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boys from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Boys from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe are pictured in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Women from the Peul tribe are pictured in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A man from Peul tribe stands in front of cows at a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Soccer players stand in a line in front of a Seleka fighter before a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Soccer players stand in a line in front of a Seleka fighter before a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A youth from the Peul tribe holds a bow and quiver of arrows in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A youth from the Peul tribe holds a bow and quiver of arrows in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man walks through an empty market in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A man walks through an empty market in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka fighter stands in front of men from the Peul tribe holding bows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A Seleka fighter stands in front of men from the Peul tribe holding bows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows and arrows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows and arrows during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Seleka soldier smokes as he carries his gun in front of Peul tribeswomen in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A Seleka soldier smokes as he carries his gun in front of Peul tribeswomen in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Men from Peul tribe sit in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A sick boy from the Peul tribe stands in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and arrows as he runs after his cattle outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Muslim men from the Peul tribe pray in a village outside Bambari May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as he watches a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
A man from the Peul tribe holds a bow and a quiver of arrows as he watches a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Men from the Peul tribe stand during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows next to a Seleka fighter during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Men from the Peul tribe hold bows next to a Seleka fighter during a visit by Seleka's General Ali Dararassa Mahamat in the town of Molemi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women from the Peul tribe watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 5日 星期四
Women from the Peul tribe watch a soccer match in the town of Molemi June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
