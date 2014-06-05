The G7 Summit
President Barack Obama, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European Commission President Jose Manuemore
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron look at each other as they speak at a joint nemore
Leaders pose for a family photo at the G7 summit in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and President Barack Obama hold a joint news conference at the end of amore
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference during a G7 leaders meeting at European Council heamore
Leaders take their positions for a family photo at the G7 summit in Brussels June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamamore
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso addresses a news conference ahead of a G7 summit at the Euromore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and President Barack Obama (R) leave a joint news conference at the endmore
President Barack Obama is welcomed by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission Premore
President Barack Obama talks with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the G7 summit in Brussels June 5, 20more
Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is welcomed by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European more
President Barack Obama attends a meeting with Belgian King Philippe and Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo more
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron meet at the G-7 Summit in Brussels June 5, 201more
France's President Francois Hollande holds a news conference at the end of the G7 summit at the European Councmore
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Barack Obama, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, Euromore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is welcomed by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and Europemore
Photographed through a window, crew of Air Force One stand by the plane moments after President Barack Obama amore
President Barack Obama steps out from Air Force One upon his arrival in Brussels June 4, 2014. Obama will attmore
Activists dressed as musicians and wearing masks depicting leaders of the members of the G7 protest against wemore
Oxfam activists wear masks depicting French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Camermore
Oxfam's activists wear masks depicting leaders of the member countries of the G7 during a protest called "Enermore
Oxfam's activists wear masks depicting leaders of some countries members of the G7, (L-R) U.S. President Baracmore
