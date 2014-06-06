Shooting in Seattle
A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting imore
Local pastor Tim Gaydos prays with Chris Holt, a Seattle Pacific University alumnus, at Seattle Pacific Univermore
Abandoned personal belongings are seen through a window at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evamore
A policeman stands guard at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seamore
Abandoned blankets lay on a lawn near a wooden cross at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuamore
Police and other aid workers standby at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shomore
Aid workers standby at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle,more
下一个
Inside Walmart
Walmart prepares for its annual shareholder meeting in Arkansas.
Bring Back Our Girls
Global protests over the abduction of Nigerian schoolgirls by Boko Haram.
Return to Normandy
Veterans gather in Normandy for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Cattle herders of CAR
The Peul tribe is mostly Muslim and often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia in Central African Republic.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.