版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 6日 星期五 10:00 BJT

Shooting in Seattle

A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting imore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
1 / 7
Local pastor Tim Gaydos prays with Chris Holt, a Seattle Pacific University alumnus, at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Local pastor Tim Gaydos prays with Chris Holt, a Seattle Pacific University alumnus, at Seattle Pacific Univermore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Local pastor Tim Gaydos prays with Chris Holt, a Seattle Pacific University alumnus, at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 7
Abandoned personal belongings are seen through a window at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Abandoned personal belongings are seen through a window at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evamore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Abandoned personal belongings are seen through a window at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
3 / 7
A policeman stands guard at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

A policeman stands guard at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seamore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A policeman stands guard at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
4 / 7
Abandoned blankets lay on a lawn near a wooden cross at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Abandoned blankets lay on a lawn near a wooden cross at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuamore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Abandoned blankets lay on a lawn near a wooden cross at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
5 / 7
Police and other aid workers standby at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Police and other aid workers standby at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shomore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Police and other aid workers standby at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 7
Aid workers standby at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Aid workers standby at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle,more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Aid workers standby at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
7 / 7
重播
下一图片集
Inside Walmart

Inside Walmart

下一个

Inside Walmart

Inside Walmart

Walmart prepares for its annual shareholder meeting in Arkansas.

2014年 6月 6日
Bring Back Our Girls

Bring Back Our Girls

Global protests over the abduction of Nigerian schoolgirls by Boko Haram.

2014年 6月 6日
Return to Normandy

Return to Normandy

Veterans gather in Normandy for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

2014年 6月 6日
Cattle herders of CAR

Cattle herders of CAR

The Peul tribe is mostly Muslim and often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia in Central African Republic.

2014年 6月 5日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐