D-Day ceremonies
Actors perform during the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Day Ceremony at Sword Beach, Ouistreham, June 6more
French WWII veteran Leon Gautier of the Kiieffer commando (L) and German WWII veteran, paratrooper Johannes Bomore
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande participate in the 70th French-American Commemoration Dmore
A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows President Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrive fmore
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande look out over Omaha Beach as they participate in the 70more
Ukraine president-elect Petro Poroshenko looks on as German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Russian Presidenmore
French President Francois Hollande watches as President Obama helps a World War Two veteran during a joint Fremore
Royal British Legion volunteers plant some of 22,000 Union Jack flags, adorned with a picture of a poppy and hmore
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a ceremony at the War Cemetemore
British World War II veteran Major Hugh Pond, 91, who served in the 9th Parachute Regiment, attends a ceremonymore
An Osprey accompanies Marine One carrying President Obama over the beaches of Normandy to the 70th French-Amermore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth lays a wreath during the French-British ceremony at the British War cemetery in Bayemore
People walk in the sea as British landing craft are seen behind on the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings more
France's President Francois Hollande, flanked by President Obama, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Danish Queen Margmore
A World War Two veteran reacts as she meets President Obama during the 70th French-American Commemoration D-Damore
Vintage US Army vehicles are driven by history enthusuasts past the remains of Mulberry harbour on the former more
French President Francois Hollande passes a screen displaying flags during the commemoration ceremony for the more
British D-Day veteran, Leonard Bloomfield, aged 93, who served in the British Navy, views gravestones at a Brimore
Veterans take part in a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern England, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A local villager shows a Canadian army helmet, which he had found in his garden, to a Canadian army ex-servicemore
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they attend the International 7more
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with French President Francois Hollande as U.S. President Barack Obama more
Fireworks erupt above the rebuilt Pegasus Bridge, marking the time just after midnight when British glider-bormore
Members of the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps salute during a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern England Junemore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and France's President Francois Hollande attend a wreath-laying ceremony in Paris atmore
Karen Bettridge of Caledon, Ontario, accompanied by her daughter Jessica Graves (L) scatters the ashes of her more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron watches as Britain's Prince Philip speaks to veteran Leonard Broomfieldmore
British World War II veteran Major Hugh Pond, 91, who served in the 9th Parachute Regiment, attends a ceremonymore
Veterans and dignitaries gather to hear a service during a British D-Day commemoration ceremony at the Bayeux more
Red light reflected from the carpet illuminates Russian President Vladimir Putin as he passes President Obama more
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande smile next to World War Two veteran Kenneth "Rock" Merrmore
President Obama and French President Francois Hollande walk after laying a wreath during the 70th French-Amerimore
Britain's Prince Charles boards a Word War II powerboat during a D-Day commemoration event at the Pegasus bridmore
A vintage U.S. Army jeep is driven by history enthusiasts past the remains of a Mulberry harbor on the former more
Family members of Canadian D-Day veterans, serving soldiers and local citizens attend a ceremony outside Queenmore
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and British Prime Ministmore
Arlette Gondree (R), owner of the Pegasus Bridge cafe, makes her annual toast with British D-Day veterans in Bmore
History enthusiasts from the Seaforth Highlanders of Holland march along the former Canadian D-Day landing zonmore
下一个
Bombing in Kabul
The front-runner in Afghanistan's presidential election escaped assassination when two bombs blew up outside a hotel where he had just staged a rally.
Barrel bombs in Aleppo
The use of barrel bombs - typically oil drums packed with explosives and shrapnel - has drawn international condemnation against the Syrian military.
Shooting in Seattle
A gunman opens fire on the campus of Seattle Pacific University.
Inside Walmart
Walmart prepares for its annual shareholder meeting in Arkansas.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.