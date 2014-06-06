Photos of the week
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88 of Brighton poses while watching a display by 3more
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah are seen through a broken window during an electmore
Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at more
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Umore
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern Englamore
Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in the nomore
An aerial view of a neighborhood decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, Brazil, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Brumore
Hauwa Nkaki, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, cries as she reactmore
Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military Harrier jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REmore
Vehicles come to a standstill at a flooded crossroad in Pingba, Guizhou province, China, June 3, 2014. REUTERmore
Ghulam Mustafa (rear R), 38, and Liaquat Ali (rear L), 42, who both said that police hacked off their hands wimore
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from moving towarmore
President Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl and Jami Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of theimore
A man points to a damaged car, parked near warehouses that according to local media reports were targeted by Gmore
People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul, June 6, 2014. REUTERmore
Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Symore
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, stands following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Cmore
A black bear lies on a hammock at a residential back yard in Daytona Beach, Florida early evening on May 30, 2more
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the more
People hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Squmore
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payemore
U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote vilmore
A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 5,300 meters above sea level, in Solukhmore
A fruit vendor sleeps on a couch as she waits for customers in Yingjiang county, Yunnan province, China, June more
D-Day ceremonies
World leaders pay tribute to the veterans who 70 years ago stormed the beaches of Normandy.
Bombing in Kabul
The front-runner in Afghanistan's presidential election escaped assassination when two bombs blew up outside a hotel where he had just staged a rally.
Barrel bombs in Aleppo
The use of barrel bombs - typically oil drums packed with explosives and shrapnel - has drawn international condemnation against the Syrian military.
Shooting in Seattle
A gunman opens fire on the campus of Seattle Pacific University.
