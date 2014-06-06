版本:
Photos of the week

British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88 of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multi-national paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. Glover, of the 9th Parachute Battalion, took part in a glider-borne D-Day attack on a German artillery battery in Merville. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88 of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multi-national paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. Glover, of the 9th Parachute Battalion, took part in a glider-borne D-Day attack on a German artillery battery in Merville. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah are seen through a broken window during an election campaign in Qala i Naw, capital of Badghis province, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah are seen through a broken window during an election campaign in Qala i Naw, capital of Badghis province, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern England, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during a D-Day event in Portsmouth, southern England, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in the northern Indian city of Amritsar June 6, 2014. Sikhs wielding swords clashed inside the compound of their religion's holiest shrine, the 30th anniversary of a controversial raid by Indian security forces that flushed out separatist militants holed up in the temple. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in the northern Indian city of Amritsar June 6, 2014. Sikhs wielding swords clashed inside the compound of their religion's holiest shrine, the 30th anniversary of a controversial raid by Indian security forces that flushed out separatist militants holed up in the temple. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
An aerial view of a neighborhood decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, Brazil, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view of a neighborhood decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, Brazil, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Hauwa Nkaki, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, cries as she reacts during a news conference on the girls in Lagos, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Hauwa Nkaki, mother of one of more than 200 girls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, cries as she reacts during a news conference on the girls in Lagos, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military Harrier jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Investigators inspect the scene of a U.S. military Harrier jet crash in Imperial, California, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Vehicles come to a standstill at a flooded crossroad in Pingba, Guizhou province, China, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles come to a standstill at a flooded crossroad in Pingba, Guizhou province, China, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ghulam Mustafa (rear R), 38, and Liaquat Ali (rear L), 42, who both said that police hacked off their hands with a large butcher's knife, lie on beds after being brought to the Victoria hospital for treatment in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, June 2, 2014. Pakistani police chopped off the left hands of two men accused of theft after they refused to confess to stealing electrical wire and mobile phones, the victims told Reuters on Monday. The two men, Ghulam Mustafa and Liaquat Ali said that police hacked off their hands with a large butcher's knife. Police disputed their version of the story, telling Reuters the men had cut their own hands with razor blades in a suicide attempt, though it was not immediately clear how they could cut their hands off. (Unidentified man sleeping on the bed). REUTERS/K. Chaudhry

Ghulam Mustafa (rear R), 38, and Liaquat Ali (rear L), 42, who both said that police hacked off their hands with a large butcher's knife, lie on beds after being brought to the Victoria hospital for treatment in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, June 2, 2014. Pakistani police chopped off the left hands of two men accused of theft after they refused to confess to stealing electrical wire and mobile phones, the victims told Reuters on Monday. The two men, Ghulam Mustafa and Liaquat Ali said that police hacked off their hands with a large butcher's knife. Police disputed their version of the story, telling Reuters the men had cut their own hands with razor blades in a suicide attempt, though it was not immediately clear how they could cut their hands off. (Unidentified man sleeping on the bed). REUTERS/K. Chaudhry
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, during a protest against the recent rape and hanging of two girls, in Lucknow, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, during a protest against the recent rape and hanging of two girls, in Lucknow, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
President Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl and Jami Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of their son, U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl and Jami Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of their son, U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man points to a damaged car, parked near warehouses that according to local media reports were targeted by Grad rockets fired by irregular forces loyal to former Libyan army general Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A man points to a damaged car, parked near warehouses that according to local media reports were targeted by Grad rockets fired by irregular forces loyal to former Libyan army general Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, stands following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from aeroplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, stands following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from aeroplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
A black bear lies on a hammock at a residential back yard in Daytona Beach, Florida early evening on May 30, 2014. The bear used the hammock for more than 15 minutes before being startled when the back yard lights were turned on, according to the photographer. REUTERS/Rafael C. Torres

A black bear lies on a hammock at a residential back yard in Daytona Beach, Florida early evening on May 30, 2014. The bear used the hammock for more than 15 minutes before being startled when the back yard lights were turned on, according to the photographer. REUTERS/Rafael C. Torres
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
People hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square incident, in Kuala Lumpur, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

People hold candles during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square incident, in Kuala Lumpur, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote village of Chibok, while they are covered in white sheets at a news conference in Lagos, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

U.S. congressman Louie Gohmert speaks with three girls, who escaped after they were abducted in the remote village of Chibok, while they are covered in white sheets at a news conference in Lagos, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 5,300 meters above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. More than 4,000 climbers have reached the summit of Everest, the world's highest peak, since it was first scaled by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa in 1953. In April, an avalanche killed 16 Nepali Sherpa guides who were fixing ropes and ferrying supplies for their foreign clients to climb the 29,035-foot peak. The accident - the deadliest in the history of Mount Everest - triggered a dispute between sherpa guides who wanted a climbing ban in honor of their colleagues and the Nepali government that refused to close the mountain. The sherpas staged a boycott, forcing hundreds of foreign climbers to call off their bids to climb Everest. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A porter carries mattresses back from Everest base camp, approximately 5,300 meters above sea level, in Solukhumbu District May 6, 2014. More than 4,000 climbers have reached the summit of Everest, the world's highest peak, since it was first scaled by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa in 1953. In April, an avalanche killed 16 Nepali Sherpa guides who were fixing ropes and ferrying supplies for their foreign clients to climb the 29,035-foot peak. The accident - the deadliest in the history of Mount Everest - triggered a dispute between sherpa guides who wanted a climbing ban in honor of their colleagues and the Nepali government that refused to close the mountain. The sherpas staged a boycott, forcing hundreds of foreign climbers to call off their bids to climb Everest. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A fruit vendor sleeps on a couch as she waits for customers in Yingjiang county, Yunnan province, China, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A fruit vendor sleeps on a couch as she waits for customers in Yingjiang county, Yunnan province, China, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
