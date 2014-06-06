版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 7日 星期六 01:18 BJT

Bombing in Kabul

A man stands on the roof top of shops damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A man stands on the roof top of shops damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A man stands on the roof top of shops damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 14
People look at a crater caused by a bomb blast in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People look at a crater caused by a bomb blast in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
People look at a crater caused by a bomb blast in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
2 / 14
A man looks out of a window of a wedding hall which was damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A man looks out of a window of a wedding hall which was damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A man looks out of a window of a wedding hall which was damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
3 / 14
People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
4 / 14
Shoes left at the scene of bomb blasts are pictured as a firefighter hoses the ground in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Shoes left at the scene of bomb blasts are pictured as a firefighter hoses the ground in Kabul June 6, 2014. Rmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Shoes left at the scene of bomb blasts are pictured as a firefighter hoses the ground in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
5 / 14
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
6 / 14
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
7 / 14
A health worker stands with his bloodied gloves after a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A health worker stands with his bloodied gloves after a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhanmore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
A health worker stands with his bloodied gloves after a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
8 / 14
An election poster of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is pictured on the broken window of a bus damaged during a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An election poster of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is pictured on the broken window of a bumore

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
An election poster of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is pictured on the broken window of a bus damaged during a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
9 / 14
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
10 / 14
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
11 / 14
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
12 / 14
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
13 / 14
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2014年 6月 7日 星期六
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Barrel bombs in Aleppo

Barrel bombs in Aleppo

下一个

Barrel bombs in Aleppo

Barrel bombs in Aleppo

The use of barrel bombs - typically oil drums packed with explosives and shrapnel - has drawn international condemnation against the Syrian military.

2014年 6月 6日
Shooting in Seattle

Shooting in Seattle

A gunman opens fire on the campus of Seattle Pacific University.

2014年 6月 6日
Inside Walmart

Inside Walmart

Walmart prepares for its annual shareholder meeting in Arkansas.

2014年 6月 6日
Bring Back Our Girls

Bring Back Our Girls

Global protests over the abduction of Nigerian schoolgirls by Boko Haram.

2014年 6月 6日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐