版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 10日 星期二 20:35 BJT

Karachi airport attacked

A man pushes a trolley past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, a day after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A man pushes a trolley past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, a day after Sundmore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A man pushes a trolley past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, a day after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
1 / 25
Pakistan Army's armored personal carriers are seen at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Pakistan Army's armored personal carriers are seen at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Tmore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Pakistan Army's armored personal carriers are seen at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
2 / 25
Damaged vehicles are left on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Damaged vehicles are left on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban milimore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Damaged vehicles are left on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
3 / 25
A man clears debris from the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants on Sunday, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A man clears debris from the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militantmore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A man clears debris from the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants on Sunday, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
4 / 25
A tractor runs past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A tractor runs past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack bymore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A tractor runs past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
5 / 25
Freighter vehicles are seen at the site damaged by Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Freighter vehicles are seen at the site damaged by Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in more

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Freighter vehicles are seen at the site damaged by Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 25
Planes are seen near a section of a damaged building at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Planes are seen near a section of a damaged building at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack bymore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Planes are seen near a section of a damaged building at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
7 / 25
Relatives and colleagues of Airport Security Force soldiers killed in an attack on Jinnah International Airport, gather near the coffins of their loved ones in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Relatives and colleagues of Airport Security Force soldiers killed in an attack on Jinnah International Airpormore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Relatives and colleagues of Airport Security Force soldiers killed in an attack on Jinnah International Airport, gather near the coffins of their loved ones in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
8 / 25
A member of the Bomb Disposal Squad places hand grenades in a line after defusing them along a sidewalk outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A member of the Bomb Disposal Squad places hand grenades in a line after defusing them along a sidewalk outsidmore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A member of the Bomb Disposal Squad places hand grenades in a line after defusing them along a sidewalk outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
9 / 25
A relative of an Airport Security Force soldier killed at Jinnah International Airport is comforted by a man during funeral prayers at ASF Headquarters in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A relative of an Airport Security Force soldier killed at Jinnah International Airport is comforted by a man dmore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A relative of an Airport Security Force soldier killed at Jinnah International Airport is comforted by a man during funeral prayers at ASF Headquarters in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
10 / 25
Relatives and Airport Security Force soldiers carry the coffin of their colleague killed in the Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport, as they head for the burial ceremony in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Relatives and Airport Security Force soldiers carry the coffin of their colleague killed in the Taliban attackmore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Relatives and Airport Security Force soldiers carry the coffin of their colleague killed in the Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport, as they head for the burial ceremony in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
11 / 25
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
12 / 25
A policeman with a gun stands on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A policeman with a gun stands on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International airport in Karachi, Junemore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A policeman with a gun stands on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
13 / 25
Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
14 / 25
Pakistan Army soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Pakistan Army soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Pakistan Army soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
15 / 25
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
16 / 25
An injured paramilitary soldier talks on a mobile phone while being taken to hospital in an ambulance, after an attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

An injured paramilitary soldier talks on a mobile phone while being taken to hospital in an ambulance, after amore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
An injured paramilitary soldier talks on a mobile phone while being taken to hospital in an ambulance, after an attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
17 / 25
An armored personnel carrier carrying a policeman in plainclothes who was killed during firing, is driven to the hospital, from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

An armored personnel carrier carrying a policeman in plainclothes who was killed during firing, is driven to tmore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
An armored personnel carrier carrying a policeman in plainclothes who was killed during firing, is driven to the hospital, from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
18 / 25
Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
19 / 25
Police commandos take up positions as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Police commandos take up positions as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REmore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Police commandos take up positions as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
20 / 25
A policeman with a gun stands guard on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A policeman with a gun stands guard on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachimore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A policeman with a gun stands guard on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
21 / 25
A paramilitary soldier stands in position outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A paramilitary soldier stands in position outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
A paramilitary soldier stands in position outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
22 / 25
Pakistan Army soldiers sit on a vehicle as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Pakistan Army soldiers sit on a vehicle as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 201more

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Pakistan Army soldiers sit on a vehicle as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
23 / 25
Ambulances carrying bodies of those killed in an attack leave Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Ambulances carrying bodies of those killed in an attack leave Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, more

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Ambulances carrying bodies of those killed in an attack leave Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
24 / 25
Paramilitary soldiers patrol outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Paramilitary soldiers patrol outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussmore

2014年 6月 10日 星期二
Paramilitary soldiers patrol outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Battle for east Ukraine

Battle for east Ukraine

下一个

Battle for east Ukraine

Battle for east Ukraine

Our latest images from the standoff in eastern Ukraine.

2014年 6月 10日
World Cup metro strike

World Cup metro strike

Sao Paulo's metro workers vote to stay off work even after a court declared the strike illegal, complicating preparations for the World Cup opening.

2014年 6月 9日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 6月 7日
D-Day ceremonies

D-Day ceremonies

World leaders pay tribute to the veterans who 70 years ago stormed the beaches of Normandy.

2014年 6月 7日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐