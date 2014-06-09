World Cup metro strike
Policemen in riot gear stand inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in more
Protesters scuffle with police outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of more
Policemen in riot gear take position inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's promore
Policemen take position outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro wmore
Men stand next to riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protestmore
People run away from tear gas fired by police during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo Junemore
A man gestures to a riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protemore
People protest outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's pmore
A man stands in front of riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's more
A morning commuter rushes past protesters outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fimore
A protester shouts at riot police in front of closed Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro wormore
Protesters shout slogans in front of closed Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's promore
A policeman peers behind his riot shield inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker'smore
A soccer fan holds a Brazilian flag in front of two policemen outside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifthmore
Policemen in riot gear walk inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Smore
Policemen in riot gear stand outside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest inmore
People protest outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's pmore
A policeman gestures behind the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro workemore
A man stands in front of riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's more
A "Strike" sign is seen on the control center of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker'more
