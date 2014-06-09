Battle for east Ukraine
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastmore
An armed pro-Russian separatist with attached orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with promore
Local residents react as they stand near destroyed houses and vehicles after what locals say was overnight shemore
A woman stands near charred debris in a bicycle store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainiamore
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian fmore
A woman carries a baby as she passes destroyed houses following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukramore
A man passes destroyed shopping center following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, imore
A woman cries as she passes destroyed houses following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian formore
Cars with local residents which flees from fighting are seen at the Ukrainian soldiers checkpoint near in Slavmore
Pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic remove the state coat of arms of Ukramore
Armed pro-Russian separatists guard a road check point outside the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 8, 2more
An armed pro-Russian separatist speaks with passengers in a car leaving Ukraine at a border post abandoned by more
A pro-Russian rebel holds a knife as he stands near a local government building in downtown Kramatorsk June 7,more
Ukraine's President-elect Petro Poroshenko shows the presidential seal during his inauguration ceremony in themore
A woman reacts on the site of a recent explosion during a rally in front of a regional administration buildingmore
A woman reacts on the site of a recent explosion which killed her relative, as she later said, in front of a rmore
Medics at a hospital help a man who was injured during a battle in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk, Jumore
Children draw maps of Ukrainian regions during a pro-Ukrainian rally in front of the parliament building in Kimore
A member of a newly-formed pro-Russian armed group called the Russian Orthodox Army stands guard at a barricadmore
A bloodstained icon of Jesus is seen among shattered glass atop a wrecked Kamaz truck near the Donetsk airportmore
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetskmore
Smoke billows from Donetsk international airport during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and pro-Russian forcemore
