Oregon school shooting

Parents wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. A gunman walked into the school and fatally shot a student before authorities found him dead a short time later, a day before students were due to finish classes and break for summer vacation. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

2014年 6月 11日
Parents wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. A gunman walked into the school and fatally shot a student before authorities found him dead a short time later, a day before students were due to finish classes and break for summer vacation. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Parents wait behind police tape for students from Reynolds High School to arrive by bus in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

2014年 6月 11日
Parents wait behind police tape for students from Reynolds High School to arrive by bus in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

2014年 6月 11日
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

2014年 6月 11日
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

2014年 6月 11日
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Students leave buses to be reunited with their parents after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

2014年 6月 11日
Students leave buses to be reunited with their parents after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

2014年 6月 11日
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Parents wait behind police tape for students from Reynolds High School to arrive by bus in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

2014年 6月 11日
Parents wait behind police tape for students from Reynolds High School to arrive by bus in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

2014年 6月 11日
Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
