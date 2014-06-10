Oregon school shooting

Parents wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 1more

Parents wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. A gunman walked into the school and fatally shot a student before authorities found him dead a short time later, a day before students were due to finish classes and break for summer vacation. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

