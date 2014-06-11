Protests in Yemen over fuel shortage
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, shout slogans near the residence of President Abdu Ramore
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages try to stop a riot police vehicle, in Sanaa June 11, 2more
Men look at a burnt truck during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abmore
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Momore
Men look at a burnt truck during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abmore
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of Presidenmore
Protesters seek cover as police fire tear gas and open fire into the air to disperse them during a demonstratimore
A man cycles past tires set alight by protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, in Sanaa June 1more
Protesters climb a fence as a riot police vehicle chases them during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shormore
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against Yemen's fuel shortages, in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kmore
Police troopers open fire into the air to disperse protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages, nemore
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages shout slogans in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Amore
