World Cup protests
A policeman shoots tear gas at protesters during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, Junemore
Riot policemen stand on a street in front of a torn Brazilian flag during a protest against the 2014 World Cupmore
Riot policemen detain two men during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUmore
A police officer runs with his weapon in hid hand after clashes with demonstrators outside of the Tatuape subwmore
A detained demonstrator stands against a wall during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre Junemore
A military police officer reacts after police released teargas to disperse demonstrators at the entrance of tmore
A photographer is detained by the military police inside of Tatuape metro station during a protest against themore
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask raises a sign that reads, "There won't be a World Cup," during a demonstmore
A protester throws a petrol bomb at police during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, Junmore
Riot policemen ride horses through a street during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 1more
A demonstrator uses an extinguisher against military policemen at Tatuape metro station during a protest againmore
Military policemen advance on stairs of Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in more
A military police advances on a photographer inside of Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014more
Riot policemen fire tear gas against demontrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo Junmore
Riot police break up a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup at a gas station in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. more
Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Jmore
People run for cover as a journalist gestures behind during clashes between police and protesters against the more
A wounded demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo Junmore
A masked demonstrator walks during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. REUTEmore
Demonstrators and journalists react during clashes with riot policemen during a protest against the 2014 Worldmore
A journalist working for CNN is assisted after being injured in clashes between demonstrators and military polmore
A journalist working for CNN is taken to an ambulance by emergency services after being injured in clashes betmore
Demonstrators hold flags during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte June 12, 2014. REUTEmore
Associated Press photographer Rodrigo Abd, who was injured by riot police, is assisted while sitting in a gas more
Riot police block demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTEmore
An anti-government demonstrator wearing a mask marches under a giant banner during a protest against the 2014 more
Riot policemen stand behind burning rubbish during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, more
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman yells slogans accompanied by passengers on a bus, during a pmore
A woman is pushed by riot policemen during a clash with demonstrators in a protest against the 2014 World Cup more
A demonstrator throws a tear gas bomb after military police shot at demonstrators during a protest against themore
A demonstrator walks near to tear gas fired by military police at demonstrators near Carrao metro station durimore
Media take pictures as military police clash with demonstrators near Carrao metro station during a protest agamore
A demonstrator throws a tear gas bomb after military police shot at demonstrators during a protest against themore
Riot policemen with shields walk towards demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulmore
