图片 | 2014年 6月 14日 星期六 08:02 BJT

Ukraine reclaims port city from rebels

Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
Local residents look at destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Local residents look at destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Smoke rises from a destroyed armored personnel carrier of the DNR (Donetsk People's Republic) at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Smoke rises from a destroyed armored personnel carrier of the DNR (Donetsk People's Republic) at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian troops ride on the back of a truck near the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Ukrainian troops ride on the back of a truck near the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion escort men detained at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion escort men detained at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army who have been injured during fighting against separatists in Eastern Ukraine, lie on hospital beds in a ward at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Kiev June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army who have been injured during fighting against separatists in Eastern Ukraine, lie on hospital beds in a ward at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Kiev June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A policeman uses a mobile phone near an anti-tank mine at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A policeman uses a mobile phone near an anti-tank mine at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A home-made incendiary device is seen at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A home-made incendiary device is seen at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
A man shows pieces of used ammunition at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A man shows pieces of used ammunition at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Residents walk past a building at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Residents walk past a building at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Residents look at a destroyed armoured personnel carrier of the DNR (Donetsk People's Reublic) at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Residents look at a destroyed armoured personnel carrier of the DNR (Donetsk People's Reublic) at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A resident cycles past destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A resident cycles past destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian troops ride on the back of a truck near the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Ukrainian troops ride on the back of a truck near the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man shows a piece of used ammunition at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
A man shows a piece of used ammunition at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian troops ride in the back of a pick-up truck in the eastern port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 6月 14日 星期六
Ukrainian troops ride in the back of a pick-up truck in the eastern port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
