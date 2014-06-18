版本:
Israel hunts for missing teens

Palestinians lean against a car as Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. Israel decided to widen a crackdown on Hamas in the West Bank after troops detained members of the Palestinian Islamist group in sweeps conducted in tandem with a search for the three missing Jewish teenagers. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians lean against a car as Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens inmore

2014年 6月 18日 星期三
Palestinians lean against a car as Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. Israel decided to widen a crackdown on Hamas in the West Bank after troops detained members of the Palestinian Islamist group in sweeps conducted in tandem with a search for the three missing Jewish teenagers. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives during an ongoing operation to locate three Israeli teens outside the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives during an ongoing operation to locate three Israeli teens outside the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier blindfolds of a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones as he detains him during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier blindfolds of a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones as he detains him during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier checks his weapon during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier checks his weapon during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises during an operation by Israeli soldiers to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Smoke rises during an operation by Israeli soldiers to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to a Palestinian girl outside her family's house during an operation to locate three Israeli teens, near the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli soldier stands guard next to a Palestinian girl outside her family's house during an operation to locate three Israeli teens, near the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Rachel Fraenkel, mother of one of three missing Jewish teenagers, gestures as she speaks during a national televised broadcast, along with her husband and the parents of the other two youths, in the central Israeli village of Nof Ayalon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum

Rachel Fraenkel, mother of one of three missing Jewish teenagers, gestures as she speaks during a national televised broadcast, along with her husband and the parents of the other two youths, in the central Israeli village of Nof Ayalon June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
Israeli soldiers create a temporary road block during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers create a temporary road block during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City of Hebron June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian throws stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian throws stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians sit outside their house as Israeli soldiers patrol near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians sit outside their house as Israeli soldiers patrol near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli seminary student reacts during a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014, for three teenagers that were abducted. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli seminary student reacts during a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014, for three teenagers that were abducted. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian woman mourns the death of her relative Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics said was killed by the Israeli army, at a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian woman mourns the death of her relative Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics said was killed by the Israeli army, at a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics say was killed by Israeli army, during his funeral in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. Israeli forces swept into the West Bank city of Ramallah, touching off street confrontations in which Al Sabbaren was killed, witnesses and hospital officials said. Witnesses said Palestinians threw rocks at soldiers conducting house-to-house searches in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside Ramallah, before dawn. Army gunfire killed 20-year-old Al Sabbaren and wounded another, hospital officials said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics say was killed by Israeli army, during his funeral in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. Israeli forces swept into the West Bank city of Ramallah, touching off street confrontations in which Al Sabbaren was killed, witnesses and hospital officials said. Witnesses said Palestinians threw rocks at soldiers conducting house-to-house searches in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside Ramallah, before dawn. Army gunfire killed 20-year-old Al Sabbaren and wounded another, hospital officials said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian youth during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian youth during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank city of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli seminary student takes part in a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014 for three teenagers that were abducted. Two of the teenagers studied at the seminary. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli seminary student takes part in a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion June 15, 2014 for three teenagers that were abducted. Two of the teenagers studied at the seminary. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects his house which he said was searched by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects his house which he said was searched by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians throw stones towards Israeli soldiers during street confrontations in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians throw stones towards Israeli soldiers during street confrontations in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, outside the West Bank city of Ramallah June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israelis take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli women take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli women take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, for the return of three teenagers who were abducted June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian vehicle at a checkpoint near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian vehicle at a checkpoint near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli drone flies over the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli drone flies over the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian man during a military campaign to search for three missing Jewish teenagers in the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian man during a military campaign to search for three missing Jewish teenagers in the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli security officers stand next to a burnt car near the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli security officers stand next to a burnt car near the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops near the West Bank City of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops near the West Bank City of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
