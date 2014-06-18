Israel hunts for missing teens
Palestinians lean against a car as Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens inmore
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives during an ongoing operation to locate three Israeli teens outsidemore
An Israeli soldier blindfolds of a Palestinian suspected of throwing stones as he detains him during clashes imore
An Israeli soldier checks his weapon during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bank City omore
Smoke rises during an operation by Israeli soldiers to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank city of Hmore
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to a Palestinian girl outside her family's house during an operation to lmore
Rachel Fraenkel, mother of one of three missing Jewish teenagers, gestures as she speaks during a national telmore
Israeli soldiers create a temporary road block during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bmore
A Palestinian throws stones at Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank City of Hebron June 16, 2014. more
Palestinians sit outside their house as Israeli soldiers patrol near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 201more
An Israeli seminary student reacts during a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion Jmore
A Palestinian woman mourns the death of her relative Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics said was killed by the Isramore
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmed Al Sabbaren, who medics say was killed by Israeli army, during himore
Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian youth during an operation to locate three Israeli teens in the West Bankmore
An Israeli seminary student takes part in a special prayer in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion Jmore
Israeli soldiers take part in an operation to locate three Israeli teens near the West Bank City of Hebron Junmore
A Palestinian man gestures as he inspects his house which he said was searched by Israeli soldiers in the Westmore
Palestinians throw stones towards Israeli soldiers during street confrontations in al-Jilazoun refugee camp, omore
Israelis take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old Citmore
Israeli women take part in a mass prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Olmore
Israeli soldiers search a Palestinian vehicle at a checkpoint near the West Bank City of Hebron June 15, 2014.more
An Israeli drone flies over the West Bank city of Hebron June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian man during a military campaign to search for three missing Jewish teenagmore
Israeli security officers stand next to a burnt car near the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amore
Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli troops near the West Bank City of Hebron June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awamore
