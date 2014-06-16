Inside a North Korean submarine
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Koreanmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Koreanmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a periscope of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean Pmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with officers and sailors of Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in thismore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Koreanmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Umore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Umore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boards a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unimore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unimore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Umore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in thimore
下一个
A call to arms
Thousands volunteer to take up arms and defend Iraq against the ISIL insurgency.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ukraine reclaims port city from rebels
Government forces reclaimed the city of Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists in heavy fighting.
ISIL fighters in Mosul
ISIL fighters have seized territory in Iraq over the past year following the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.