Gunmen attack World Cup screening

Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. Somali-linked Islamist militants killed at least 15 people and torched houses in a second night of attacks on Kenya's coast, a day after an assault on a town left almost 50 dead. In the first attack, militants executed men in front of their families and killed others who had gathered to watch World Cup soccer on television. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. Somali-linked Islamist militants killed at least 15 people and torched houses in a second night of attacks on Kenya's coast, a day after an assault on a town left almost 50 dead. In the first attack, militants executed men in front of their families and killed others who had gathered to watch World Cup soccer on television. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents chant slogans as they participate in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Residents chant slogans as they participate in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A resident holds a placard as he participates in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
A resident holds a placard as he participates in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan police officers patrol Mavuno villages near Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Kenyan police officers patrol Mavuno villages near Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents remove a road barricade as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Residents remove a road barricade as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A policeman wearing a mask stands guard outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
A policeman wearing a mask stands guard outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents gather to identify their relatives outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Residents gather to identify their relatives outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents make a bonfire to barricade a main road as they protest after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Residents make a bonfire to barricade a main road as they protest after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Riot policemen patrol as protestors participate in a demonstration along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Riot policemen patrol as protestors participate in a demonstration along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A boy peers into a burnt car at Kibaoni in Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
A boy peers into a burnt car at Kibaoni in Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Policemen stand guard near a public gathering to identify slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Policemen stand guard near a public gathering to identify slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents peer into a building bombed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Residents peer into a building bombed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Residents look at slain slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Residents look at slain slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A resident of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni takes a photograph of the burnt-down Breeze View Hotel after gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
A resident of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni takes a photograph of the burnt-down Breeze View Hotel after gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather at the shopping centre after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather at the shopping centre after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather behind destroyed structures after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather behind destroyed structures after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A policeman walks next to a truck carrying slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
A policeman walks next to a truck carrying slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Residents of Mpeketoni view the damage left behind at the Equity bank after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Residents of Mpeketoni view the damage left behind at the Equity bank after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A resident stands near structures destroyed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
A resident stands near structures destroyed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Asuu Asuu

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Asuu Asuu
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen along the main road to Lamu from Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

2014年 6月 17日 星期二
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen along the main road to Lamu from Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketoni, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐