Gunmen attack World Cup screening
Residents chant slogans as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the coasmore
Residents chant slogans as they participate in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen in tmore
A resident holds a placard as he participates in a protest against the recent attack by unidentified gunmen inmore
Kenyan police officers patrol Mavuno villages near Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen recently attacked the cmore
Residents remove a road barricade as they protest along the streets after unidentified gunmen recently attackemore
A policeman wearing a mask stands guard outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed when gunmore
Residents gather to identify their relatives outside the mortuary containing slain bodies of people killed whemore
Residents make a bonfire to barricade a main road as they protest after unidentified gunmen recently attacked more
Riot policemen patrol as protestors participate in a demonstration along the streets after unidentified gunmenmore
A boy peers into a burnt car at Kibaoni in Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan towmore
Policemen stand guard near a public gathering to identify slain bodies of people killed when gunmen attacked tmore
Residents peer into a building bombed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpeketonimore
Residents look at slain slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the coastal Kenyan towmore
A resident of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni takes a photograph of the burnt-down Breeze View Hotel after gunmen attackemore
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather at the shopping centre after unidentified gunmen attacked the coastalmore
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the cmore
Residents of Kibaoni in Mpeketoni gather behind destroyed structures after unidentified gunmen attacked the comore
A policeman walks next to a truck carrying slain bodies of people killed when unidentified gunmen attacked themore
Residents of Mpeketoni view the damage left behind at the Equity bank after unidentified gunmen attacked the cmore
A resident stands near structures destroyed by unidentified gunmen who attacked the coastal Kenyan town of Mpemore
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen outside the Mpeketoni police station after unidentified gunmen attacked the cmore
Wreckages of burnt cars are seen along the main road to Lamu from Mpeketoni after unidentified gunmen attackedmore
