Migrant flight through Libya
An African migrant is covered by a shawl at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. Libya'smore
A desert road marks the border line between Libya (foreground) and Algeria (back) May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed more
A Libyan soldier (R) and a member of a security unit patrol the desert border between Libya and Algeria May 29more
A pair of flip flops, which were left behind by a migrant, lie on the ground in the desert near the border betmore
A Libyan army vehicle patrols on a desert road between Libya and Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Libyan Touareg man sits at a Libyan passport control post near the border with Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERSmore
A sign reading "Welcome to Ghat" is seen at the entrance of Libya's southwestern city, near the border with Almore
The old city of Ghat is seen in Libya near the border with Algeria May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
African migrants sit outside their temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the border with Algermore
African migrants are seen at their temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the border with Algermore
An African migrant poses for a photograph at his temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the bormore
An African migrant looks out from his temporary accommodation in Ghat, southwest Libya near the border with Almore
A Libyan smuggler (with covered face) talks to African migrants at a house in Ghat, southwest Libya May 29, 20more
A Libyan smuggler (with covered face) leads a group of African migrants through the desert on their journey frmore
A Libyan smuggler (with covered face) and an African migrant travel through the desert on their journey from Gmore
A group of African migrants are transported through the desert on their journey from Ghat in southwest Libya Mmore
A vehicle transporting a group of African migrants drives through the desert on their journey from Ghat in soumore
African migrants are transferred to a detention center after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, more
An African migrant climbs into a truck after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmore
African migrants are transferred to a detention center after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, more
A dehydrated and exhausted African migrant lies in the ground after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya Jmore
An African migrant carries his shoes after he was detained in Zawiya northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmemore
A migrant fans an exhausted and dehydrated woman after they were detained in Zawiya northern Libya June 1, 201more
An African migrant holds an X-ray after being treated by a Libyan doctor at a detention in Zawiya northern Libmore
Writing is seen on a wall inside a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadamore
African migrants are seen behind bars at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmore
An African migrant prays at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An African migrant shows his ID at a detention center in Zawiya, northern Libya May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jmore
