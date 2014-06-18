Shelling in Slaviansk
Yevgeni Kharkovski, 75, surveys the damage caused at his house by mortar shelling in the eastern Ukrainian citmore
A man looks inside a building damaged by shelling from government forces as they fight separatists in Slaviansmore
A bakery assistant removes broken glass from a window after overnight shelling on a market in Slaviansk June 1more
A woman walks near the a site of an explosion after overnight shelling on a market in Slaviansk June 17, 2014.more
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in Slaviansmore
A dog stands near a building damaged by shelling from government forces in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shmore
A man removes glass from the broken window of his home, next to a birdhouse with a dead sparrow, in a residentmore
An unexploded artillery shell lies near a residential apartment block in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shammore
Local residents wait for a bus at a bus station as they flee fighting in Slaviansk June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Glebmore
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian fmore
A boy looks at shrapnel holes on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight more
A house damaged by fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia separatists is seen in Slaviansk June 16, more
Women cry near their damaged houses following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces on thmore
Local residents pass destroyed house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in more
Roza Gerasimenko, 79, surveys the damage in her home following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukraimore
Local residents are seen near their destroyed house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainmore
The remains of a Ukrainian army 120mm mortar shell is seen at a front line of the pro-Russian position on the more
A woman stands near the charred debris in a bicycle store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukramore
Men survey damage in a house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces on the outskmore
A woman sells milk next to a shop wall that is full of shrapnel holes, at a market in Slaviansk June 17, 2014.more
A wounded man sits near his destroyed house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forcmore
A cat is seen near a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forcmore
A building damaged by shelling from government forces is seen in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumamore
